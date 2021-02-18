Kenosha Unified' School District's "Pippin" debut delayed

The Kenosha Unified School District’s virtual performances of the musical “Pippin,” scheduled to start Feb. 19, will instead start on Feb. 26.

This school year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all KUSD productions are available only for viewing online, not in-person.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Pippin” — performed at Bradford High School and directed by Holly Stanfield — is a 1972 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson. Bob Fosse directed the original Broadway production.

The musical uses the premise of a mysterious performance troupe, led by a Leading Player, to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince searching for meaning and significance.

Ben Vereen won a Tony Award for his portrayal of the Leading Player in the original Broadway production.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.