Kenosha Unified schools preparing students for Industry 4.0

What does Industry 4.0 mean?

This is the new phase of the Industrial Revolution that focuses on smart manufacturing by using automation, interconnectivity, machine learning and real-time data.

As Kenosha Unified staff visited local companies, we saw smart manufacturing being utilized and knew that we needed to train our students to build a talent pipeline for local employers.

To meet this need, Kenosha Unified has updated manufacturing courses at Bradford High School, Tremper High School and Indian Trail High School and Academy to align with the new revolution.

The schools partnered with Gateway Technical College in adding four Industry 4.0 courses: Introduction to Mechatronics, Introduction to Industrial Control Systems, Introduction to Industrial Robotics and Introduction to the Internet of Things.

Students use interactive multimedia course materials and apply their knowledge on a smart factory mechatronics tabletop that simulates a full manufacturing process.

Students are also trained to operate a FANUC robot by learning to code commands that control the industrial robot’s arm to complete tasks.

