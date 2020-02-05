Kenosha Unified schools preparing students for Industry 4.0

What does Industry 4.0 mean?
This is the new phase of the Industrial Revolution that focuses on smart manufacturing by using automation, interconnectivity, machine learning and real-time data.
As Kenosha Unified staff visited local companies, we saw smart manufacturing being utilized and knew that we needed to train our students to build a talent pipeline for local employers.
To meet this need, Kenosha Unified has updated manufacturing courses at Bradford High School, Tremper High School and Indian Trail High School and Academy to align with the new revolution.
The schools partnered with Gateway Technical College in adding four Industry 4.0 courses: Introduction to Mechatronics, Introduction to Industrial Control Systems, Introduction to Industrial Robotics and Introduction to the Internet of Things.
Students use interactive multimedia course materials and apply their knowledge on a smart factory mechatronics tabletop that simulates a full manufacturing process.
Students are also trained to operate a FANUC robot by learning to code commands that control the industrial robot’s arm to complete tasks.
Students receive two Gateway Technical College credits for each course and can obtain industry-based certifications in the class.
Kenosha Unified is currently the only district in the state to offer this four-course pathway to students.
Students in the pathway have the opportunity to participate and apply their knowledge gained through work-based learning in Youth Apprenticeship during their junior or senior year.
This program is a talent acquisition strategy in which local businesses can hire students for a one- or two-year apprenticeship in manufacturing.
Youth Apprenticeship is sponsored by the Department of Workforce Development in conjunction with Kenosha Unified.
Students work a minimum of 450 hours, have an assigned workplace mentor, are paid from the employer and complete a required skills checklist.
For more information on these courses or Youth Apprenticeship, please contact Cheryl Kothe at ckothe@kusd.edu or visit kusd.edu/cte.
Cheryl Kothey coordinator of career and technical education for the Kenosha Unified School District.