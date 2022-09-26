Kenosha Unified Schools take portions of online network down during system interruption

The network that Kenosha Unified School District uses for online services, including its Infinite Campus, was down Monday morning due to system issues.

District officials indicated they had no information that any personal information or related materials had been compromised as part of the network issue.

The district send out a voice message alert Sunday to families and staff which indicated KUSD was experiencing a "network interruption that has required us to proactively take portions of our systems down, including Infinite Campus, while we investigate the issue with the help of external cybersecurity professionals.

"The investigation is ongoing and we will keep you apprised of relevant developments. We are taking this issue very seriously and are taking all precautions to mitigate any potential impact," district officials stated. "We will continue to update you with developments and appreciate your understanding and support while we continue to work through the situation."

