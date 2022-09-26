Kenosha Unified Schools take portions of online network down during system interruption

The network that Kenosha Unified School District uses for online services, including its Infinite Campus, was down Monday morning due to system issues.
District officials indicated they had no information that any personal information or related materials had been compromised as part of the network issue.
The district send out a voice message alert Sunday to families and staff which indicated KUSD was experiencing a "network interruption that has required us to proactively take portions of our systems down, including Infinite Campus, while we investigate the issue with the help of external cybersecurity professionals.
"The investigation is ongoing and we will keep you apprised of relevant developments. We are taking this issue very seriously and are taking all precautions to mitigate any potential impact," district officials stated. "We will continue to update you with developments and appreciate your understanding and support while we continue to work through the situation."
Read Across Kenosha March 2 community literacy event
Forest Park Elementary was one of about 40 schools to participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held virtually March 2. Students from pre-kindergarten to 5th grade in programs and classrooms across the county, including All Saints Catholic School, Salem Consolidated Grade School, Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, Salem Grade School, St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Westosha Head Start and multiple Kenosha Unified elementary schools were engaged in the coordinated live virtual event via Zoom. In total, 84 educators registered for the live readings with an estimated 2,000 students tuning in, according to Marisa Markowski, resource development manager for the local United Way. Local leaders, businesses and organizations participated via prerecorded or live virtual readings. Guest readers included Beth Ormseth, Kenosha Unified interim superintendent; Unified School Board President Yolanda Adams; Bryan Albrecht, CEO and president of Gateway Technical College; Zina Haywood, Gateway executive vice president and provost, among others. A total of 17 readers participated.
