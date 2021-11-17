Kenosha Unified shifts some schools to virtual learning through Friday due to trial

Kenosha Unified School District has shifted five education sites to full-virtual learning for Thursday and Friday as a result of the ongoing Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Brass Elementary, Frank Elementary, Harborside Academy, Reuther High School and Washington Middle School will hold classes online the rest of this week, Kenosha Unified announced in an alert to parents sent out Wednesday.

Harborside and Reuther has already gone to virtual learning Tuesday and Wednesday in anticipation of activity surrounding the Kenosha County Courthouse, which is located just across Civic Center Park from the building that houses both schools.

Since a verdict had not yet been reached through Wednesday, KUSD officials confirmed the five schools will meet virtually out of an abundance of caution, due to the proximity of school boundaries to the courthouse and the number of students who walk to and from school.