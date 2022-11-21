Kenosha Unified shows improvement, ways to go in student test scores following pandemic

Kenosha Unified test scores are showing some improvement from those posted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released its 2021-22 academic year report cards last week, which indicated Kenosha Unified School District’s district-wide test score came in just below those needed to classified as meeting expectations.

The district’s overall average score was 57.1, just under the 58.0 needed to be classified as “meets expectations” by the DPI.

Kenosha Unified Research Coordinator Lorien Thomas said the results were a direct result of recovering from the pandemic.

“This is a recovery year and we are seeing where recovery is happening,” Thomas said. “We did increase our overall score in various portions of the priority areas. So we are moving the ball forward (and) we are going uphill.”

Thomas said the problem is not unique to Kenosha Unified.

“If you look across nationwide scores, you’ll see a similar story,” Thomas said. “And we’re all trying to figure out what the solution is.”

Kenosha Unified Chief Information Officer Kris Keckler said there was improvement in scores compared to last year. Last year’s district-wide average score was 56.3.

“Last year, more often than not, it was a noticeable decrease at most every school because of that big learning loss from the pandemic,” Keckler said. “What we saw this year was a noticeable increase for a lot of the different areas in schools.”

Another noticeable change was the number of students taking the test, which increased this year. About 25% of students opted out of the state test in the 2020-21 school year during the pandemic.

“Well, to go from near 100% participation to taking a quarter of those kids not testing, it loses a chunk of that accuracy,” Keckler said. “(This year) we got up to about 93% or 94% (participation) with the latest test, so it was very nice that we nearly recovered our high test participation percentage, which only helps to solidify these scores.”

The district has put money toward math and reading intervention specialists, among other staff and programs to assist students. Still, Keckler said there is not one specific answer to improving state report card results.

“Every year it’s on all of us to make the best use of what it is that we have,” Keckler said. “There are intervention strategies, supportive measures, general curriculum changes, opportunities for kids... it’s hard to say if there’s one thing that, ‘Oh just do this and there will be a big change.’”

There are many variables that factor into student success, many of which are not in control of teachers or school administration, he said.

“It doesn’t mean we don’t still address this, but kids come in with so many different needs,” Keckler said. “Who didn’t have a decent meal for last three days? Who’s worried about who’s going to pick them up from school when they don’t know where their parents are? And there are always other things that positively or negative effect them.”

The test, which is a way the state measures student achievement, only pinpoints how students performed on a test on a particular day. Keckler said it is only one measurement of student performance.

“This is a measurement, because it’s a state mandate ... and it’s a federal mandate that we do an annual assessment, but it’s one measure,” Keckler said. “So we should all be looking at the whole student and everything that they get in their educational support system.”

It will take time to recover learning lost during virtual learning which went on during the pandemic, he said.

“Our increased efforts to try and recover from that learning loss, that’s not an overnight or a one year resolution, because there’s still people that are affected by it in a negative sense,” Keckler said.

“I am very hopeful and I’m looking forward to seeing how we pull out from this, because I do see the recovery,” Thomas said.

The text score average, based on Kenosha Unified schools, included:

‘Significantly exceed’

Harvey Elementary: 83.7 for 2021-22, down from 88.0 in 2020-21.

‘Exceed expectations’

Frank Elementary: 75.1 for 2021-22, up from 72.8 in 2020-21.

Nash Elementary:73.0 for 2021-22, up from 66.1 in 2020-21. The 2021-22 score moved the school’s rating category from “meets expectations” to “exceeds expectations.”

Prairie Lane: 76.0 for 2021-22, down from 76.4 in 2020-21.

Somers Elementary: 71.6 for 2021-22, up from 70.1 in 2020-21.

Brompton: 78.6 for 2021-22, down from 87.8 in 2020-21.

KTEC: 70.1 for 2021-22, down from 70.2 in 2020-21.

Mahone: 72.4 for 2021-22, up from 71.9 in 2020-21.

Lakeview: 74.6 for 2021-22, down from 81.2 in 2020-21.

‘Meet expectations’

Bose Elementary: 67.2 for 2021-22, up from 58.3 in 2020-21.

Edward Bain School of Language Arts—Dual Language: 66.7 for 2021-22, up from 62.4 in 2020-21.

Forest Park Elementary: 65.3 for 2021-22, up from 55.6 in 2020-21. The school moved up from a “meets few expectations” categorization to the “meets expectations” category.

Grant Elementary: 68.0 for 2021-22, up from 60.3 in 2020-21.

Grewenow Elementary: 64.7 for 2021-22, down from 68.1 in 2020-21.

Jeffrey Elementary: 64.3 for 2021-22, up from 62.4 in 2020-21.

Pleasant Prairie: 68.3 for 2021-22, down from 70.0 in 2020-21 academic year. The 2021-22 score bumped the school down from the “exceeds expectations” category to the “meets expectations” category.

Stocker Elementary: 62.2 for 2021-22, up from 55.9 for the 2020-21 academic year. Stocker’s 2021-22 score bumped the school up from the “meets few expectations” category to the “meets expectations” category.

Curtis A. Strange Elementary: 68.8 for 2021-22 , up from 65.0 in 2020-21.

Vernon Elementary: 68.7 for 2021-22, up from 59.2 in 2020-21.

Whittier Elementary: 64.4 for 2021-22, down from 67.7 in 2020-21.

Wilson Elementary: 60.1 for 2021-22, down from 65.1 in 2020-21.

Dimensions of Learning Academy: 68.5 for 2021-22 , down from 72.6 in 2020-21.

Bullen: 59.2 for 2021-22, down from 66.4 in 2020-21.

Harborside Academy: 61.9 for 2021-22, up from 58.3 in 2020-21.

‘Meet few expectations’

Brass Elementary: 49.8 for 2021-22, up from 47.0 in 2020-21. The school moved up from the “fails to meet expectations” category to the “meets expectations” category.

Jefferson Elementary: 52.2 for 2021-22, down from 59.7 in 2020-21 academic year. The school moved down from its “meets expectations” category to “meets few expectations.”

McKinley Elementary: 56.3 for 2021-22, down from 56.8 in 2020-21.

Southport Elementary: 56.9 for 2021-22, down from 57.2 in 2020-21.

Lance Middle School: 53.4 for 2021-22, down from 60.6 in 2020-21. The school moved down from its “meets expectations” category to “meets few expectations.”

Washington Middle School: 54.8 for 2021-22, down from 59.4 in 2020-21. The school moved down from its “meets expectations” category to “meets few expectations.”

Indian Trail High School and Academy: 48.4 for 2021-22, up from 46.8 in 2020-21. The school moved from the “fails to meet expectations” category to the “meets few expectations” category.

Tremper High School: 48.4 for 2021-22, up from 47.9 in 2020-21.

‘Fails to meet expectations’

Edward Bain School of Language Arts—Creative Arts: 44.4 for 2021-22, up from 42.1 in 2020-21.

Lincoln Middle School: 44.8 for 2021-22, up from 44.3 in 2020-21.

Bradford High School: 37.4 for 2021-22, down from 43.7 in 2020-21.

Reuther Central High School: 47.2 for 2021-22, up from 45.8 in 2020-21.