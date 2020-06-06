Kenosha Unified sponsors Summer Food Service program
Kenosha Unified sponsors Summer Food Service program

Stressing the importance of offering nutritious meals to children during the summer months, the Kenosha Unified School District is sponsoring a Summer Food Service Program.

The Summer Food Service Program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.

Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

The free meals will be served at the Educational Support Center- 3600 52nd Street (behind the building) this summer.

Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.

“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” said Tanya Ruder, KUSD communication officer. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”

