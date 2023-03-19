The Kenosha Public Museum’s second floor gallery was crowded with hundreds of students, parents, teachers and art appreciators Friday night for the grand opening of Kenosha Unified School District’s 51st annual Districtwide Student Art Show.

The free exhibit, located at 5500 First Ave., features work from all grade levels of all district schools, including more than 1,000 works of art from Kenosha Unified’s elementary, middle, high and charter schools.

Pieces featured in the show ranged from 3D art, such as sculptures and pottery, as well as paintings, drawings, digital illustrations and photography.

“Just to see the parent and public turnout is rewarding enough,” said Tremper High School art teacher Robbin Church. “In 27 years (of being a teacher at the art show), I’ve only seen this show grow (and) every year it just keeps getting better.”

The art exhibition is also an opportunity for students of all ages to have their works displayed in a museum.

“I want to be an artist some day,” Nehemyah Young said.

His mother, Natasia Cooper said she loved seeing her son’s work because she also has a love for art.

“I always liked to draw, and that’s what got him started with drawing,” Cooper said. “And kids watch everybody do everything on YouTube, so that’s another thing. He started off with the Lego building videos and then it went on to drawing videos.”

The art show also recognized student artists with ribbons for excellence in their works. Olivia Klappa, a freshman at Tremper High School, received a ribbon in the 2D art category for a mixed media piece, which included construction paper, markers and tempera paint.

“The goal was a lot of layers,” Klappa said.

For Klappa, art is a passion.

“I love it,” Klappa said. “I have a canvas wall in my room so I can paint on it.”

Art featured in the show displayed a range of themes and messages.

Washington Middle School art teacher Jennifer Lince, who attended as a teacher for the first year, said she wanted to “give a variety” and “capture everything” with the student artwork she chose to display.

“Some of these projects are what we call ‘emotional word association.’ So I give them a random word like anger, happiness, fear (or) jealousy (and) they have to create based on that,” Lince said. “So it gives them an opportunity to really get creative. They don’t just worry about, ‘Oh, I have to do it exactly this way.’ It’s like, ‘You tell me what this means to you through your art’.”

The student works will be on display in the museum through April 23.

“I’m always impressed by the works,” Kenosha Unified Coordinator of Fine Arts Scott Plank said. “The kids do amazing, imaginative work.”

Plank said the show is a testament to the district’s educators.

“The kids in Kenosha are no different from kids anywhere else,” Plank said. “We’re lucky to have awesome teachers who help bring that talent to the surface and express that talent through art.”

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.