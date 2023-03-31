Students, parents and community members gathered in Civic Center Park Friday afternoon to march, display signs and flags and listen to speeches during a student walkout for public awareness marking Transgender Day of Visibility.

The event is held each March 31 to “celebrate trans and non-binary people and raise awareness of discrimination faced by trans people worldwide,” according to the LGBTQ Foundation.

The event was one of many walkouts planned throughout the country for the Queer Youth Assemble March for Queer and Trans Youth Autonomy protest.

Adrian Wick, one of the local organizers and a sophomore at Reuther High School/Harborside Academy, said it was planned by a group of students and spread through word-of-mouth.

“Especially in such small schools, word-of-mouth is the main way you get it around,” Wick said. “I work at the Bristol Renaissance Fair over the summer, so I contacted some of the people (there). I also know that other people in our schools have adult role models they’re fortunate enough to be safe around and could invite.”

Wick said events like the walkout are important because of the issue’s continued relevance.

“There have been 44 states that have introduced or put into place anti-trans legislation, and we’re lucky enough that Wisconsin hasn’t done that yet,” Wick said. “But we’re only three months into the year and we’ve already gotten so much hate and just we need to be more visible.”

Cailey Miller, a junior at Harborside, said she was at the walkout to support her friend and twin sister, Cathryn.

“I’m personally not a part of the LGBTQ community, but I’m a huge ally,” Miller said. “I don’t want to lose them because of (their rights) being taken away. I care about them a lot.”

A number of students stood on the bricks outside of the sculpture in the center of Civic Center Park and shared stories of bullying, losing friends to suicide and even struggling with their own mental health and attempts on their life for their identities.

Parents and other community members stood by and listened as students spoke. Mark, 53, and his son Tiergan Beutel, a 14-year-old Lance Middle School student, attended the event as allies.

“Like everybody said, a lot of people are getting hurt and a lot of people are dying because they’re perceived as different, and that’s stupid,” Tiergan Beutel said. “It’s really important (to be at events like this) because it makes everybody feel like they have somebody to talk to.”

Tiergan Beutel was a student speaker who expressed his support for LGBTQ students.

“My friend is trans,” Tiergan Beutel said. “I would defend my friend from anyone who was spouting (stuff).”

Mark and Tiergan said they are both allies to LGBTQ people.

“I’m here because I have many young people, people my age, people in between, in my family in my circle of friends, n a circle of friends that I call family that fall into the category of LGBTQ. They don’t deserve the garbage that’s being thrown against them,” Mark Beutel said. “I’m here to support.”

Indian Trail students also walk out

Earlier in the day, students at Indian Trail High School and Academy circled the school parking lot holding signs that read “quote” and “quote,” while holding transgender flags. Some students said they were out for a walkout for trans lives.

Gov. Tony Evers declared March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility in Wisconsin in a proclamation on March 6.

“I’ve gotten old enough that I can’t be silent,” Mark Beutel said. “If I had any one thing I would tell any of them is not to let other people set your value.”