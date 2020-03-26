Kenosha Unified students to begin at-home, online learning starting Monday

Beginning Monday, Kenosha Unified students will have the opportunity to participate in online learning activities with daily support from their teachers while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis notified families with children who attend schools in the district on Thursday.

The online activities are intended to support curriculum and are being provided in addition to the online resources and activity sheets that have been distributed with meals at designated schools and program sites over the last week.

The online activities are not graded and participation is voluntary.

“We remain committed to providing continuity in learning for our students despite the current circumstances. In the coming weeks, teachers will connect with students to reinforce knowledge and skills in alignment with the district’s curriculum,” she said.

“We cannot thank you enough for your patience while we worked with local and state leaders to determine what was happening with regards to school closures, as well as with our staff to plan for the sake of our students once we had clearer guidance.”