Kenosha Unified students to begin at-home, online learning starting Monday

Beginning Monday, Kenosha Unified students will have the opportunity to participate in online learning activities with daily support from their teachers while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis notified families with children who attend schools in the district on Thursday.
The online activities are intended to support curriculum and are being provided in addition to the online resources and activity sheets that have been distributed with meals at designated schools and program sites over the last week.
The online activities are not graded and participation is voluntary.
“We remain committed to providing continuity in learning for our students despite the current circumstances. In the coming weeks, teachers will connect with students to reinforce knowledge and skills in alignment with the district’s curriculum,” she said.
“We cannot thank you enough for your patience while we worked with local and state leaders to determine what was happening with regards to school closures, as well as with our staff to plan for the sake of our students once we had clearer guidance.”
Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, president of the Kenosha Education Association, said: "It’s important for the community to understand that teachers and education support professionals want to be in the classroom with our students. We know that keeping schools closed is what’s best for everyone right now, but we miss being with our students and we worry about them, especially the most vulnerable.
"Most of us are still in the process of trying to develop schedules and structures that will best meet the needs of our students and families during this unprecedented time. We are all working together to do everything we can, but it has been challenging because while most of us utilize technology such as Google classroom already, we haven’t had to rely on teaching in a virtual environment without face-to-face contact.
"As we all work to make adjustments to our new routines and transition to virtual learning, we ask for patience and understanding from parents and the community."
Online video conferencing
To assist with online learning, KUSD will activate the Google Meet video conferencing feature https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9J-b4xPMX1w&feature=youtu.be
It was selected because it is available to teachers within the district’s Google domain, “which makes it a safer environment for teachers to connect with students."
Additional information on the tool can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1TDDn4SANfYXBXSJD0gF6Rib4VugYteQuaZFTJ4nvNhI/edit
Savaglio-Jarvis said teachers will be available during normal work hours for students. Elementary teachers will check in with students by email, Google or other platforms, weekly.
At the middle and high school levels, staff assigned by principals will communicate with students weekly using similar methods.
Reinforcing knowledge, skills
The emphasis for the online learning activities will be to reinforce knowledge and skills in alignment with the district’s curriculum, she said.
At the elementary level, teachers will provide daily hour-long activities, for a total of five hours each week, with at least one activity each day for reading and math and at least two activities per week for science, science, social studies, art/music/physical education
Middle school activities will last 90 minutes for a total of 7½ hours a week with at least two activities weekly in English, math, social studies, science and elective courses. For high school students, teachers will provide at least an hour of learning activities per course per week.
Alternative, advanced courses
Transcripted credit courses through Gateway Technical College would continue in a virtual learning environment. According to the letter, guidance and free resources are available for students in Advanced Placement courses. The College Board website is providing live and on-demand AP courses free on its YouTube Channel and development of an at-home testing option is underway for this year only. Information can be found at https://apstudents.collegeboard.org/coronavirus-updates
Teachers will continue to provide course work for students who were identified prior to March 13 to participate in district credit recovery through Edgenuity for virtual online education.
Savaglio-Jarvis thanked those working at the frontlines of the pandemic and encouraged families to continue following health and safety recommendations while looking forward to the day when the district could welcome them back.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.