The Kenosha Unified School District is studying some difficult financial decisions as federal funding assistance provided as part of pandemic relief expires at the end of next school year.

Approximately 100 teacher and staff positions funded by the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant will not be funded when ESSER ends at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

Kenosha Unified Chief Financial Officer Tarik Hamdan summarized the situation in a presentation earlier this month to the Kenosha Unified Audit/Budget/Finance Committee The 100.7 full-time equivalent staff positions being funded include some of the teachers in grades 1-8, intervention specialists, social workers and more.

“If you ask which of these positions are critical to be funded, you’re going to get different answers from different people,” Hamdan said. “But that’s going to be a debate that the board will have.”

Hamdan said the positions, which have a total cost of $9.5 million, were created and staffed under the understanding they would be for the short term.

“These specific positions were created with a limited timeline,” Hamdan said. “They expire when the grants expire.”

The staff who were in these positions were also aware of the temporary nature of their positions, he said.

“Without getting into the Human Resources weeds too much, a lot of these folks are our senior staff that have an arrangement that they will be able to go back to their old spot,” Hamdan said.

Kenosha Unified Superintendent Jeffrey Weiss said the meeting was to make everyone aware of the change because it involves a large number of staff.

“We didn’t want it to be a surprise on anyone’s part,” Weiss said. “We just wanted to be very clear on what that means for the organization and our staff.”

Exact decisions about what will be done about funding the positions, reorganizing staff or other related measures have not yet been indicated as school officials are still working through the issue.

Additional information on which district positions will no longer be funded through the ESSER grant when it runs out is listed along with the board’s Feb. 14 meeting agenda under the “Standing Committee Meeting Agendas” tab at www.kusd.edu/board-education.