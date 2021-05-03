 Skip to main content
Kenosha Unified to celebrate staff with inaugural Recognition Week events
KENOSHA UNIFIED

The Kenosha Unified School District is hosting a week of events to recognize and honor individuals for their service to the district and public education.

Recognition Week will include KUDOS (Kenosha Unified’s Dedicated Outstanding Staff) rewards, where employees with 5, 15 or 25 years of service will receive a gift of their choosing as a thank you for their continuous service to KUSD. It also will embody new Gratitude Gifts for retirees, who will receive a thank you gift of their liking from the district as they prepare to embark on their next chapter in life. Finally, the Spark Awards will be the culminating event where each winner will also select a gift of their choosing for their amazing accomplishment.

The Recognition Week schedule includes:

Today: Recognize all staff celebrating their 5-year anniversary

Tuesday: Recognize all staff celebrating their 15-year anniversary

Wednesday: Recognize all staff celebrating their 25-year anniversary

Thursday: Recognize all staff celebrating their recent or upcoming retirement

Friday: Recognize 2021 Spark Award winners

Annual Spark Award winners are selected by building teams that submit names of colleagues who meet at least two of the three Spark Awards guidelines, which are connected to student achievement and the district’s mission and core values.

The Great Kindness Challenge is one week devoted to performing as many acts of kindness as possible on campus. Alicia Troxell's students at Tremper High School took on the challenge and showed Tremper and the world that KINDNESS MATTERS! In this activity, students painted life-size letters and invited staff members to the "I" in Kind.

The number of allotted honorees per building is based on the overall staff size and include staff from the following groups: administrative support professional, community and student support, educational support professional, interpreter, facilities, food services, teacher, or supervisory/technical staff, as well as a Friend in Education.

The KUSD recognition program, established in 1980, was created to acknowledge individuals along their career path for their service to the district and public education.

IN PHOTOS: Lance Middle School 7th grade service organization research project

The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world.

To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster. They had to find out basics such as history, leading members, volunteer opportunities, donation options, and much more.

Students got to put down their Chromebooks and work on these hands-on posters with a partner and then present their final product to their classmates. Students learned a lot about local, national and worldwide organizations through this project and got to explore their new and growing passion for helping others.

