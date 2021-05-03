Kenosha Unified to celebrate staff with inaugural Recognition Week events

Recognition Week will include KUDOS (Kenosha Unified’s Dedicated Outstanding Staff) rewards, where employees with 5, 15 or 25 years of service will receive a gift of their choosing as a thank you for their continuous service to KUSD. It also will embody new Gratitude Gifts for retirees, who will receive a thank you gift of their liking from the district as they prepare to embark on their next chapter in life. Finally, the Spark Awards will be the culminating event where each winner will also select a gift of their choosing for their amazing accomplishment.