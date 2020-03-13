Kenosha Unified to close starting Monday

All Kenosha Unified School District schools will be closed starting Monday.

Racine Unified and Milwaukee Public Schools will also be closed starting Monday.

Kenosha and Racine will reopen on April 6, unless notified otherwise by the governor’s office and/or health officials.

Milwaukee will reopen April 14, due to its previously scheduled spring break scheduled for April 6-13.

According to a joint news release from the three districts, "information regarding lunch programs, student support services and staffing requirements will be shared with each individual school district’s families and staff in the very near future.

"This decision has been made in the best interest of our students and staff to ensure the safety and well-being of all in our school communities," the release stats.

"The districts will continue working closely with health officials and one another to make informed decisions and update our communities as expeditiously as possible."

