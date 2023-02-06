The Kenosha Unified School District’s 56th Choral Festival will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Indian Trail High School field house.

The event will showcase over 550 students from our elementary, middle, high and charter schools.

This year’s guest conductor is Dr. Brandon Boyd, assistant director of choral activities and assistant professor of music education at the University of Missouri. Boyd will visit Kenosha Unified secondary schools to rehearse with the choirs on Thursday, Feb. 16, and Friday, Feb. 17.

The concert will feature performances by seven individual high school choirs. In addition, there will be combined performances featuring mass choirs from middle and high school, treble and bass voice choirs, and the All-City Elementary Choir.

Participating directors and their schools will include: Bradley Mann, Bradford High School and Bullen Middle School; Kristen Singer, Harborside Academy; John Choi, Indian Trail High School and Academy; Polly Amborn, Tremper High School; Brianna Santelli, Lance Middle School; Emily Armbrecht, Lincoln Middle School; Beth Herrendeen-Smith, Mahone Middle School; and Shannon Robertson, Kenosha Technology Enhanced Curriculum.

Kristen Singer will serve as accompanist for the festival and Scott Plank, coordinator of fine arts, will serve as master of ceremonies.

Tickets are available via the Buy Tickets link at kusd.edu/finearts. Tickets for field house seating are $5 for students, $10 for staff and seniors, and $12 for adults. Tickets will not be available at the door and field house seating may sell out in advance.

The event will also be streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel and in the Indian Trail auditorium where guests may watch the event for free with no ticket required.