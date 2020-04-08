Kenosha VA clinic closed, taking calls; Carthage donates food

With the unprecedented disruption to the country’s healthcare system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, physicians are developing alternative ways to connect with patients.

A Chicago urologist is making his specialty practice available immediately, with a clear message to patients: “Stay home, stay healthy and see me in my online Virtual Clinic!”

Dr. Paul M. Yonover, who specializes in all aspects of adult urology including kidney stones and infections, urinary problems, and prostate and bladder cancer, has launched a urology telemedicine service for patients to get medical care while practicing social distancing.

Patients — new and existing — can contact him (773-281-1011) to arrange a virtual visit via Doxy.me, a secure, state-of-the-art videoconferencing platform.

Yonover will coordinate with any existing primary care physician to provide continuity of care.

“Nothing can replace the face-to-face connection that I can normally have with my patients in my office,” he said. “But these are not normal times, and we’re now faced with the need to provide essential care to patients, without increasing everyone’s risk of exposure and without intensifying demand on our healthcare system’s already limited and stretched resources.”