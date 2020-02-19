Kenosha Velosport wins national cycling honor

When it comes to track cycling teams, there are none better than Kenosha Velosport.

USA Cycling, the national governing body for bicycling racing, recently confirmed this by naming Kenosha Velosport its 2019 Track Cycling Team of the Year.

Kenosha Velosport was honored for its commitment to cyclists of all ages and experience levels and its array of disciplines from criterium and road to mountain biking and cyclocross.

“With community support, they have grown to have programs for kids just interesting in riding, not racing, as well as adult programs and expanding disciplines,” said USA Cycling via a press release. “They truly cater to anyone that wants to ride.”

Entering its 43rd season, Kenosha Velosport is coached by Kenosha native Mike Riva. It consists of roughly two dozen riders ranging in ages from 10 to 75.

“Cycling is a lifelong sport,” said Riva, a 1984 Bradford High School graduate. “It’s something you can do forever. What I enjoy about riding is the camaraderie. From the coaching point of view, I like watching people pick up new skills and applying those skills and seeing them getting stronger and faster and the excitement that goes along with that.”