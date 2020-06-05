Kenosha Vocational Ministry: COVID-19 and the art of the therapeutic process

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To say these are anxious times may be the understatement of the year!

As the director of a social service agency my first thoughts are about the people we serve. What do they need and what is my part in meeting this need? All of my employees are taught that the primary responsibility of each worker is to the participants. As a values-based organization this does not change with circumstances, even one as extreme as COVID 19. We serve that our participants may be as well as possible. We meet all challenges based on our values.

So how does one stay focused in this environment of fear, reactivity and daily community adjustments? We meet it by being true to who we are. It has been my prayer that we, as a community can do this in our homes and in our circles of influence. Times like this can bring a laser focus to functional family. Having the time to bake with children, family game nights and movies night can do wonders to bring a family closer together as we reconsider how to effectively maintain a better work-life balance for all.