Kenosha Vocational Ministry: COVID-19 and the art of the therapeutic process

To say these are anxious times may be the understatement of the year!
As the director of a social service agency my first thoughts are about the people we serve. What do they need and what is my part in meeting this need? All of my employees are taught that the primary responsibility of each worker is to the participants. As a values-based organization this does not change with circumstances, even one as extreme as COVID 19. We serve that our participants may be as well as possible. We meet all challenges based on our values.
So how does one stay focused in this environment of fear, reactivity and daily community adjustments? We meet it by being true to who we are. It has been my prayer that we, as a community can do this in our homes and in our circles of influence. Times like this can bring a laser focus to functional family. Having the time to bake with children, family game nights and movies night can do wonders to bring a family closer together as we reconsider how to effectively maintain a better work-life balance for all.
At KVM we have determined that we will follow the CDC’s recommendations for personal contact and we will be informed by the medical community. We are committed to helping to get the best information out to those we serve, who are the most vulnerable in our community to fear, lack of good information and the human contact necessary to combat anxiety resulting from isolation and the fear of helplessness.
It is important to remember that for many of the people we serve home is not a safe haven. They can be places of loneliness and even despair. For families who struggle with issues of addiction and abuse, safer at home is anything but safe!
In these last two months, although crime is generally down, we have seen a rise in domestic violence. This form of “intimate terrorism” is actually exacerbated by this kind of a social lock down. While many have been made safer, others have been exposed to great risk. We need to remember and plan for them, as well.
A Harvard Medical blog on heroin and the COVID crisis stated, “Heightened anxiety is a near-universal trigger for drug use, and it is difficult to think of a more stressful event — for all of us — than this pandemic.” It goes on to say, “For someone struggling with addiction, virtually all of the services and treatments available to them have been disrupted by the COVID-19 epidemic. People are told to stay home, which directly contradicts the need to go to clinics to obtain methadone or other medications for treating addiction.”
In the end, we planned for middle class American to be safe, but we forgot the poor, the vulnerable and those who we have been tasked to care for – and they are paying a heavy price!
James Schatzman is executive director for Kenosha Vocational Ministry.
