Kenosha Voices -- a staff-wide project -- launches

Kenosha Voices is a staff-wide project of the Kenosha News. Our journalists will interview Kenoshans – one by one – on what they think now and want for this community moving forward.

How can Kenosha change for the better and become more inclusive? What has to happen? What has been your experience?

Kenosha Voices launches today, and it will run at least weekly in print. There will be a huge online community at kenoshanews.com with every voice added.

If you would like to participate in Kenosha Voices, please send us a note to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.

