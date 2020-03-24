Kenosha Walgreens employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of a Kenosha Walgreens store tested positive for COVID-19 last week, prompting the store to shut down temporarily for cleaning and for some people who had contact with the person to go into quarantine.

A spokesman for Walgreens said the company was notified March 19 that an employee at the Walgreens store at 1810 30th Ave. had a confirmed case of the virus.

“The individual had not been in the store since March 17,” according to the statement from the company.

The spokesman said the company followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and corporate protocols.

“We took immediate action to temporarily close the store for cleaning in order to disinfect the premises. The store reopened on Saturday, March 21," the spokesman said.

According to the company, the Kenosha Health Department was notified.

“We have contacted impacted individuals who may be at risk, and they are self quarantined,” the company stated.