Kenosha Water Utility reports high marks for water quality

Water additives

The utility has been in compliance with regulations for decades, but the 2020 test results have shown continued improvement since the last testing in 2017.

The KWU began using a corrosion control additive in the early 1990s and has had some changes to the additive since then. The current additive, a combination of two types of phosphate compounds, has been used since December 2018.

The KWU also adds chlorine to the drinking water for disinfection purposes and fluoride to promote strong teeth and bones.

Czarnecki also highlighted the Kenosha Water Utility’s efforts to work with homeowners to replace lead water service lines, which run from the water main to the house.

Removing lead services from the system is a high priority for the utililty, Czarnecki said. In 2018, The KWU set up a grant and loan system to help homeowners with the high cost of replacing the lead water service lines (laterals). Homeowners are responsible for the laterals from their homes to the property line, while the city maintains the pipes from the property line to the water main.

Alderman David Bogdala, chairman of the Kenosha Water Commission said, “Kenosha has always been a leader in maintaining the highest water quality standards across the country whether it is removing lead pipes to today’s test results. Much of this is due to high caliber and dedicated employees we have who strive every day to ensure we have the cleanest and safest drinking water in the world.”

