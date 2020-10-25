Kenosha Water Utility reports high marks for water quality

The City of Kenosha’s water quality has received high marks following sampling, testing and analysis by an outside firm.
Regulations established by the Environmental Protection Agency require testing every three years to check the water distribution system for the level of copper and lead in drinking water. The Kenosha Water Utility uses a phosphate blend of chemicals in the water treatment process that coats the interior of the lines and prevents potentially harmful metals from leaching into the drinking water.
Earlier this year, one-liter samples were obtained from 30 homes with lead water service lines in the City of Kenosha. Lead water service lines were commonly used in homes built prior to 1940.
The Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency set limits on the amounts of lead or copper allowed in drinking water. The action limit for lead is 15 parts per billion. The limit for copper is 1,300 parts per billion.
The Kenosha water supply was found to be well below those limits, indicating the corrosion control additive has been very effective, said Curt Czarnecki, general manager of the KWU.
“We’ve always had great water quality,” Czarnecki said. “Water quality in Kenosha is beyond compare. This is further proof.”
“These sample results are also a testament to the hard working, dedicated and professional staff at KWU,” Czarnecki said. “They work tirelessly to ensure exceptional quality water is delivered to our customers while also achieving regulatory compliance.”
Water additives
The utility has been in compliance with regulations for decades, but the 2020 test results have shown continued improvement since the last testing in 2017.
The KWU began using a corrosion control additive in the early 1990s and has had some changes to the additive since then. The current additive, a combination of two types of phosphate compounds, has been used since December 2018.
The KWU also adds chlorine to the drinking water for disinfection purposes and fluoride to promote strong teeth and bones.
Czarnecki also highlighted the Kenosha Water Utility’s efforts to work with homeowners to replace lead water service lines, which run from the water main to the house.
Removing lead services from the system is a high priority for the utililty, Czarnecki said. In 2018, The KWU set up a grant and loan system to help homeowners with the high cost of replacing the lead water service lines (laterals). Homeowners are responsible for the laterals from their homes to the property line, while the city maintains the pipes from the property line to the water main.
Alderman David Bogdala, chairman of the Kenosha Water Commission said, “Kenosha has always been a leader in maintaining the highest water quality standards across the country whether it is removing lead pipes to today’s test results. Much of this is due to high caliber and dedicated employees we have who strive every day to ensure we have the cleanest and safest drinking water in the world.”
