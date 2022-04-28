Kenosha Water Utility to begin seasonal hydrant flushing for fire protection maintenance

For the benefit of public fire protection, the Kenosha Water Utility will be maintaining and flushing all fire hydrants in areas of the city north of 60th Street.

Also to be flushed during this phase of the project will be a limited number of hydrants south of 60th Street, between the lakefront and 156th Avenue.

Work will begin on Monday.

Some customers may experience a short period of cloudy or discolored water in their home water systems. If you experience cloudy or discolored water, you are asked to open the faucet in the lowest part of the house for five minutes to clear the water.

Questions can be addressed to the Kenosha Water Utility at 262-653-4315.

