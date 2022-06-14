Kenosha Winter Dance Party sculpture to be unveiled on World Music Day

Kenosha’s long-overdue Winter Dance Party sculpture will be unveiled on World Music Day, Tuesday, June 2.

The unveiling will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the entrance of the Southport Marina, 58th Street and Thirday Avenue.

A celebration with hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and live oldies music will follow, beginning at 5 p.m. in the Rathskeller at Marina Shores, formerly the Eagles Club. It is the same building where the Winter Dance Party stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, The Big Bopper (JP Richardson), and Dion and the Belmonts performed on Saturday, Jan. 24, 1959.

The Winter Dance Party Tour met a tragic end on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 1959, when the plane carrying three of the four stars crashed in Clear Lake, Iowa, shortly after takeoff.

Believing the city was missing an important part of its musical history, Kenoshans David McGrath and Guida Brown worked to rectify that. After they provided initial financial backing and secured support from the city, a fundraising campaign began.

Donations trickled in, but COVID slowed progress until John Shiely, corporate board member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum and former Briggs & Stratton CEO, and philanthropic Kenoshans Mary Tunkieicz and Jennie Tunkieicz stepped in, making up the difference to bring sculptor Martin Antaramian’s design to fruition.

The public is invited to attend the unveiling.

Tickets to the celebration are available through kenoshaentertainment.com. Silent auction and event proceeds will benefit the nonprofit partner, Lemon Street Gallery, which acted as fiscal agent.

Items from the Surf Ballroom, the last show of the Winter Dance Party, and items autographed by the lone surviving star, Dion DiMucci of Dion and the Belmonts, will be available on the silent auction.

For more information, email wdpkenosha@gmail.com.

