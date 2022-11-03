Kenosha Winter HarborMarket begins Saturday

Kenosha HarborMarket begins its indoor season on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., and it will operate every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 29, except Dec. 17, 24 and 31.

The Winter HarborMarket offers a variety of local food growers and producers, said Kenosha HarborMarket Executive Director Andrea Forgianni.

“Local and fresh are the foods featured at the Winter HarborMarket,” Forgianni said. “There will be farmers of all types: vegetables, fruit, meat, poultry, eggs, as well as cheese, which allows for customers to shop for local fresh foods every week.”

Forgianni said two of the produce vendors who will be at the Winter HarborMarket are USDA certified organic: Wright Way Farms and Creator Farms. Also in attendance will be Jacobson Farms and Van Laar’s Fruit Farm with several varieties of apples. Stamper Cheese will have the same cheese selection as they did at the outdoor market. Adoption Acres and Sherwood Game Farm are attending on alternating weeks; both raise their own animals (beef, chicken, pork and more depending on the time of the year) in the Kenosha-Racine area and both also offer farm-fresh eggs.

“There will be a big variety of baked goods including cookies at Creator Farms & Carefully Composed, sourdough breads (as well as pies, apple cider donuts and more) at Van Laar’s, Wiscotti (variety of biscotti), Bakarons (variety of macaroons) and Sweet Somethings. Made by Misty will have vegan and plant-based baked goods. B&J Pampered Pup Bakery will have dog treats,” Forgianni said.

Kenosha HarborMarket Board President John Collins said a key feature of the the Winter HarborMarket at the Kenosha Union Club is its accessibility.

“There are no steps to negotiate and there is plenty of parking, so people with disabilities will find it very easy to shop,” Collins said. The central location of the Union Club is also a plus, he said.

Both the Kenosha HarborMarket and Kenosha Winter HarborMarket accept SNAP/EBT benefits.

For more information, visit the website at www.kenoshaharbormarket.com.