Kenosha woman charged in Sept. 26 hit-and-run crash

A 19-year-old Kenosha woman faces a felony hit-and-run charge causing injury after an accident Sept. 26.

Heaven L. Hernandez, of the 6800 block of 26th Avenue, is due in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Nov. 30 for a preliminary hearing. She remains out of custody on a $1,500 signature bond.

The felony charge carries a maximum prison sentence of nine months and a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police responded to the 2400 block of 69th Street at 4:26 p.m., where they met with a female, who was seated in her 2014 Hyundai.

The female, who said she had her four young children in the car with her, told police she was westbound in the 2200 block of 80th Street in the “curb” lane when she observed the defendant’s vehicle, which was in the median lane, with it’s right blinker on. The victim said she tried to alert Hernandez, but the defendant’s vehicle struck hers and then continued northbound.

The victim suffered a back injury, but refused medical attention.

Police spoke to the defendant, who stated she remembered seeing a black vehicle, and she believed that was the vehicle that collided with hers. The officer noted in the complaint the other vehicle was the red Hyundai Sonata driven by the victim.

Hernandez stated her father and brother were in the vehicle with her, and that she didn’t remain at the scene after the accident because “her brother wanted to dye his hair, her dad wanted chips, and she needed to pick her medicine up from CVS,” according to the complaint.

The defendant stated she then returned to her residence. Police observed damage to the front passenger side of the defendant’s SUV and scuffs, scratches and dents that extended from the driver side passenger rear door to the driver side front fender of the victim’s vehicle.

