A Kenosha woman has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide for allegedly delivering pills that killed a Kenosha man on in 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, Lola Dunlap sold fentanyl to the victim on the afternoon of April 29, 2022. The victim was found dead later that night from an overdose.

The felony charge carries up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

The criminal complaint states that -- based on text and social media conversations between the victim, a third person who was allegedly a “middleman” for the victim and Dunlap -- the victim seems to have believed the pills were Percocet.

On April 14, the victim and the middleman reportedly arranged the purchase of pills from Dunlap. Three days later, the victim reached out again to the middleman, who gave out Dunlap’s direct contact information, the complaint states.

On April 29, the day of the victim’s death, text conversations between the victim and the phone number connected with Dunlap reportedly indicate the two set up a meeting at about 3:30 p.m. for the purchase of pills.