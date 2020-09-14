Kenosha woman charged with homicide in hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant mother

In an online fundraiser set up for Mendoza-Lopez, she is described as a mother of a 12-year-old daughter who was expecting a baby. “All of us who knew her will remember her for her joy and her smile that always stood out.”

According to the complaint, a police officer recognized the red truck as belonging to Mehaffey, and an anonymous caller also reported Mehaffey as being involved in the crash. Police found her outside Spanky’s Bar, 2325 52nd St., on Sept. 11 at about 2:41 p.m.

Mehaffey told police she had loaned the truck to a friend the day before and did not know where it was. She pointed out to police an address where her friend lived.

Police found the red truck parked at an apartment complex on the 2100 block of 56th Street about a half-mile from the crash. It had fresh damage on the driver’s side.

According to the complaint, security video from the apartment complex shows the truck pulling into the complex within minutes of the crash and shows a woman who appears to be Mehaffey get out of the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Mehaffey is being held on $500,000. She will next appear in court Sept. 22 for a preliminary hearing.

