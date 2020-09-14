Kenosha woman charged with homicide in hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant mother

A 42-year-old Kenosha woman is alleged to have run a stop sign and run over a couple in the crosswalk, killing a pregnant 27-year-old woman.
Kady Mehaffey was charged Monday with second-degree reckless homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death, hit-and-run causing injury and obstructing police.
Mehaffey is alleged to have killed Marisol Mendoza-Lopez on Sept. 10 at about 6:20 p.m. as Mendoza-Lopez was walking home from the store. According to the criminal complaint, Mendoza-Lopez and a man she was walking with were along the sidewalk on 52nd Street when they began crossing 24th Avenue in the crosswalk. As they were crossing, a red pickup headed south on 24th Avenue failed to stop at the stop sign, crashing into the couple and then speeding away.
The crash was captured on a security video.
According to the criminal complaint, the video shows the red truck slowing at the stop sign but not stopping, then accelerating before striking the couple. “Its brake lights illuminate shortly before impact” and the truck then runs over Mendoza-Lopez’s body with both driver’s side tires.
The video shows the man “briefly cradles Marisol in the westbound lanes before he stands and flags down help.” Mendoza-Lopez died at a local hospital.
Surveillance video from another business nearby shows the red truck fleeing at a high speed and running a stop sign at 54th Street.
In an online fundraiser set up for Mendoza-Lopez, she is described as a mother of a 12-year-old daughter who was expecting a baby. “All of us who knew her will remember her for her joy and her smile that always stood out.”
According to the complaint, a police officer recognized the red truck as belonging to Mehaffey, and an anonymous caller also reported Mehaffey as being involved in the crash. Police found her outside Spanky’s Bar, 2325 52nd St., on Sept. 11 at about 2:41 p.m.
Mehaffey told police she had loaned the truck to a friend the day before and did not know where it was. She pointed out to police an address where her friend lived.
Police found the red truck parked at an apartment complex on the 2100 block of 56th Street about a half-mile from the crash. It had fresh damage on the driver’s side.
According to the complaint, security video from the apartment complex shows the truck pulling into the complex within minutes of the crash and shows a woman who appears to be Mehaffey get out of the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Mehaffey is being held on $500,000. She will next appear in court Sept. 22 for a preliminary hearing.
