Kenosha woman charged with seventh OWI

A Kenosha woman is being held on $25,000 bond after being charged with her seventh operating-while-intoxicated offense.

Olga Marando, 52, was arrested Monday after a caller reported a vehicle had crashed into a ditch on the 18400 block of Highway 142 in Paris.

When a deputy arrived after receiving the call at about 5 p.m., he found a blue Ford hatchback in the ditch and Marando walking nearby.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

A resident reported that the car had struck his mailbox and destroyed some decorative landscaping.

According to the criminal complaint, Marando’s speech was slurred and she smelled strongly of alcohol but at first denied drinking.

She later admitted she had been drinking beer with a friend in Burlington. She failed field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.23%.

The complaint states that Marando has previously been convicted of operating while intoxicated six times, most recently in 2008.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.