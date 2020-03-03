You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kenosha woman charged with seventh OWI
View Comments
top story

Kenosha woman charged with seventh OWI

{{featured_button_text}}

A Kenosha woman is being held on $25,000 bond after being charged with her seventh operating-while-intoxicated offense.

Olga Marando, 52, was arrested Monday after a caller reported a vehicle had crashed into a ditch on the 18400 block of Highway 142 in Paris.

When a deputy arrived after receiving the call at about 5 p.m., he found a blue Ford hatchback in the ditch and Marando walking nearby.

A resident reported that the car had struck his mailbox and destroyed some decorative landscaping.

According to the criminal complaint, Marando’s speech was slurred and she smelled strongly of alcohol but at first denied drinking.

She later admitted she had been drinking beer with a friend in Burlington. She failed field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.23%.

The complaint states that Marando has previously been convicted of operating while intoxicated six times, most recently in 2008.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics