Kenosha woman charged with seventh OWI

A Kenosha woman is being held on $25,000 bond after being charged with her seventh operating-while-intoxicated offense.
Olga Marando, 52, was arrested Monday after a caller reported a vehicle had crashed into a ditch on the 18400 block of Highway 142 in Paris.
When a deputy arrived after receiving the call at about 5 p.m., he found a blue Ford hatchback in the ditch and Marando walking nearby.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.
A resident reported that the car had struck his mailbox and destroyed some decorative landscaping.
According to the criminal complaint, Marando’s speech was slurred and she smelled strongly of alcohol but at first denied drinking.
She later admitted she had been drinking beer with a friend in Burlington. She failed field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.23%.
The complaint states that Marando has previously been convicted of operating while intoxicated six times, most recently in 2008.
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
CAROL BEACH
CAROL BEACH
CAROL BEACH
KEMPER CENTER
KEMPER CENTER
KEMPER CENTER
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
Here is a roundup of photos taken over the weekend at various events around Kenosha County happening between Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, 2020.
LAKEFRONT HOUSE STORM DAMAGE PLEASANT PRAIRIE
LAKEFRONT HOUSE STORM DAMAGE PLEASANT PRAIRIE
LAKEFRONT HOUSE STORM DAMAGE PLEASANT PRAIRIE
WEATHER
WEATHER
WEATHER
WEATHER
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.