Kenosha woman creates homemade masks

Drawn to do something to help during this coronavirus pandemic, Kenosha resident Rose Passarelli reached back to her roots.
And with the assistance of her neighbor, Dr. Cynthia Cernak, she got down to business.
In just the matter of a few days, Passarelli, a master seamstress, had created almost 100 surgical masks from double thread cotton material and with the aid of information from the internet — and the first batch already is en route to help medical professionals in Seattle.
“I’ve been hearing about the shortage of masks every day, and I talked to Dr. Cernak and said, ‘I can help, I can make some,’” Passarelli said.
Once the directions to create a mask were located online, the women sought out the material, and with the help of Cernak’s daughter, who made the trip to the store, the creation began to take shape.
Passarelli, who has been quarantined in her house because her age puts her in the high-risk category for infection, said she can turn that material into a functional mask in about 15 minutes.
The mask are washable as well, she said.
“They’re phenomenal,” Cernak said. “They fit beautifully. I ought to know, I tried one on.”
As of Tuesday, the completed masks had reached about 100, and Passarelli said she had no plans to stop as long as the demand was there.
“(I’ll keep doing it) as long as they’re needed,” she said. “It makes me feel good that as least we can help.”
Cernak said she reached out locally to both Froedtert and Aurora and was told the supply of masks was good for the moment, but when a facility in Seattle contacted them, that’s where the first batch was sent.
Having the chance to help her friend, along with countless others, is the least she could do, Cernak said.
“This is a dark time for a whole lot of people, but it’s nice to have a plus once in awhile in this community,” she said. “I think Rose deserves more than a pat on the back for doing this. ... It was her idea, it was awesome, and I think if other people hear something positive, they won’t be so afraid.”
And not only is she happy to help, Passarelli said the project gives her something to do while she’s stuck inside.
“I can only watch so much TV, cook and eat,” she said.
