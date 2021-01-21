Kenosha woman establishes diaper bank for local agencies

Ruth Dyson believes in getting to the bottom of things.

Specifically, she believes in making sure that all babies have the diapers they need.

Last fall, Dyson put together a non-profit diaper bank to collect donations of diapers and deliver then to area social service agencies to put into the hands of families in need.

Headquartered at Lively Stone Church of Christ in God, 2313 Roosevelt Road, the Diaper Depot & More has assisted approximately 470 Kenosha and Racine families so far, according to Dyson.

The agency began as an extension of the ministry work done by Dyson, known also as Lady Ruth Dyson. She and her husband, Pastor Bobby Dyson, founded the church several years ago.

Community involvement has long been Ruth Dyson’s mission. A Kenosha native, Dyson is a former two-term county supervisor who also worked with the University of Wisconsin Extension connecting families in need with community resources.

A way to help

Starting the diaper bank was another manifestation of Dyson’s ministry.

“I was trying to figure out how to help the community,” she said. “Some suggested I do a food pantry, but I wanted to help in another way.”