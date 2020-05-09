Kenosha woman flown from crash scene with serious injures

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A woman had to be flown by the Flight for Life helicopter for treatment of serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Friday.

Pleasant Prairie Police and Fire Rescue personnel were called to the intersection of Green Bay Road and Springbrook Road (County ML) at 1:01 p.m. Investigators learned that a westbound vehicle on Springbrook Road failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign to a southbound vehicle on Green Bay Road. The westbound vehicle struck the southbound vehicle in the intersection.

A passenger in the westbound vehicle, a 38-year-old female from Kenosha, had serious (believed to be non-life threatening) injuries and was transported via a Flight for Life Helicopter that landed at the scene to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The operator of the westbound vehicle, a 54-year-old female from Round Lake Beach, Ill., was transported by Pleasant Prairie Rescue to Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie with non-life threatening injuries. She was cited for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 60-year-old female from Pleasant Prairie, was transported by Pleasant Prairie Rescue to Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie with minor injuries. She was not cited.