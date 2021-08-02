Kenosha woman formally charged with setting three fires

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office on Monday officially charged a 37-year-old Kenosha woman for her involvement in three arsons late last month.
Maria R. Vilchez-Bucio made her initial appearance before Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating on Monday afternoon. Keating imposed a $5,000 cash bond and also set a competency hearing for Aug. 20, at 9 a.m. before Judge Jason A. Rossell.
Vilchez-Bucio is charged with three felony counts of arson and four felony counts of bail jumping. Each of the arson charges carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison, while the bail-jumping counts could bring a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison for each charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police on July 25 responded to a fire at a residence on 50th Street, where they found a green GMC Yukon parked next to it with burn marks on the rear bumper. A witness told police that a female that matched the defendant’s description had started the fire.
The owner of the vehicle stated there was no damage and she didn’t want to make a complaint.
An officer also was dispatched to the Gulf Gas Station, 2802-52nd St., where they spoke to a member of the Fire Department, who stated a fire was set in the gas station garbage can near the fuel pumps. The firefighter believed it was intentionally set and located an item used as an accelerant in the trash bin.
The damage to the trash can is estimated at $10,000, according to the complaint.
Police spoke with the store manager for Tenuta’s Deli, 3203 52nd St., who stated that he was contacted by the Kenosha Fire Department in the early-morning hours of July 25 for a fire alarm.
The manager stated he saw fire damage to the side of a dumpster. A video from inside the store showed the suspect wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and shoes with a green bag around her chest. There was no damage estimate available.
Vilchez-Bucio was identified by two people from an image on Facebook, according to the complaint.
Police responded to her work on July 30 and took her into custody on a bench warrant issued when she failed to appear in a felony physical abuse of a child case filed in Kenosha County in 2019.