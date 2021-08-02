Kenosha woman formally charged with setting three fires

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office on Monday officially charged a 37-year-old Kenosha woman for her involvement in three arsons late last month.

Maria R. Vilchez-Bucio made her initial appearance before Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating on Monday afternoon. Keating imposed a $5,000 cash bond and also set a competency hearing for Aug. 20, at 9 a.m. before Judge Jason A. Rossell.

Vilchez-Bucio is charged with three felony counts of arson and four felony counts of bail jumping. Each of the arson charges carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison, while the bail-jumping counts could bring a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison for each charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police on July 25 responded to a fire at a residence on 50th Street, where they found a green GMC Yukon parked next to it with burn marks on the rear bumper. A witness told police that a female that matched the defendant’s description had started the fire.

The owner of the vehicle stated there was no damage and she didn’t want to make a complaint.