Kenosha woman honored by Kenosha County Treatment Court for inspiring others, making positive life changes

A Kenosha woman who turned her life around and is now inspiring others received quite a surprise Wednesday afternoon.

Kelly Petrusky, a 2020 graduate of the Kenosha County Treatment Court, was the surprise guest at a celebration of her accomplishments. She has been sober for over two years and now sponsors other individuals facing addiction.

In October 2017 Petrusky was arrested by Kenosha Police for substance abuse issues that led to her journey through treatment court. She enrolled in January 2018 and graduated in the fall of 2020, equaling about 138 weeks in the program.

“Her time in the program had ups and downs, as does every journey, and was also exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jodi Meier, who oversees the program. When Petrusky graduated all she had for a celebration was a virtual Zoom session because of in-person restrictions.

“It’s not the same as being in person,” Meier said. “You didn’t have many of your supports or your family or friends that were able to join that.”

Petrusky, 45, was unexpectedly celebrated Wednesday in Meier’s courtroom by family, friends, local elected officials, law enforcement officials and Vin Baker, an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Kelly has since gone on not only to maintain her sobriety, she has become a shining example of the good of the treatment court program by becoming a pillar of support and leadership in Kenosha’s recovery community as well as to others that may be taking a similar journey of their own,” Meier said. “Kelly has persevered and is evidence that this program works.”

An artist, Petrusky has shared her journey on podcasts, led recovery meetings and served as a mentor to those making their way through the treatment court program.

“You didn’t have to do any of that, not at all,” Meier said. “She has gone above and beyond since graduating. Today is her chance to shine and get that much-deserved recognition that she really didn’t get on Zoom.”

Petrusky said she never expected to receive such a celebration.

“It’s amazing,” she said.

Special messages

Baker, who has also battled addiction, spoke via Zoom at the celebration.

“Kelly, congratulations ...You should be so proud and so happy. This is an extraordinary and amazing accomplishment. It’s the best thing that could possibly happen to our lives in recovery,” he said. “I had a similar journey to sobriety and when I hear these amazing stories, and I read about your story, when I see these amazing stories it does my soul and heart so much good.”

Baker asked Petrusky to paint something of her choosing for his new recovery center in Milwaukee and invited her to a Bucks game.

“We do have a deal,” Petrusky said. “Thank you for that."

Kenosha Police Department officer Matt Elm, one of the officers who arrested Petrusky in October 2020, said he’s proud of her.

“Usually, we deal with people on their worst days, unfortunately,” Elm said via Zoom. “I just want to congratulate you Kelly on your graduation. You look amazing. Just keep it up and stay strong. It sounds like you’re helping others get through their situations and I’m sure you can relate to them and try to help them as much as you can. Congratulations, and thanks for having me. We don’t always get to see the end result after we arrest somebody. We see them on their worst day and (now) I see you on one of your best days.”

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy Ray Rowe, who runs the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program, asked Petrusky if she’d be willing to help educate teenagers about substance abuse and addiction.

Rowe said not everyone has Petrusky’s strength to carry on and “be an inspiration for other people.”

“It’s so reassuring to see people like you,” he said, asking her to share her story with high school kids. Petrusky accepted the offer.

Petrusky was gifted a framed certificate. She also explained two renderings of a woman to those in attendance.

A ‘before’ painting depicted “the shame” from “bad decisions I was making,” Petrusky said. The ‘after’ painting depicts “being free from everything that held me down.”

About the program

The Kenosha County Treatment Court offers eligible nonviolent offenders with substance abuse problems an opportunity to avoid prison by going through an intensive, court-monitored treatment program that includes counseling, drug testing, oversight by a team of court officials and frequent check-ins in the courtroom. The program lasts at least a year, and it is not easy to complete.

Kenosha County’s Drug Court originally began in 2008. In 2016, the Kenosha County Drug court absorbed the Behavioral Health Treatment Court and was renamed the Kenosha County Treatment Court.

Brian Bynsdorp, treatment court coordinator with the Kenosha County Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services, said such programs help save lives.

“They are the single most successful criminal justice intervention for seriously addicted offenders,” Bynsdorp said in a statement. “They save money, reduce crime, treat substance use disorders, treat mental health needs, deliver services for lifelong recovery, secure education, employment, and housing, produce tax-paying, productive citizens, break the cycle of addiction in families, reduce re-arrests and re-incarcerations, reduce substance use and overdose, reduce emergency room admissions, reduce foster care placements, etc.”

