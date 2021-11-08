Kenosha woman killed after car turns into oncoming traffic on Green Bay Road in Somers

SOMERS — A 71-year-old woman was killed and two people injured Sunday night in a head-on-crash on Green Bay Road (Highway 31), the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday morning.

The crash was reported at 7:21 p.m. in the 400 block of Highway 31 and deputies and Somers Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the woman who was killed was driving a 2000 Buick Century when she turned south from Old Green Bay Road into the northbound lanes of Highway 31 and drove head-on into a northbound 2020 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Toyota and a front-seat passenger in the Buick both sustained minor injuries in the crash and were transported to local hospitals for treatment, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The name of the deceased woman was being withheld as of Monday morning as sheriff’s officials worked on notification to family members.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

The crash remained under investigation as of Monday. The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.