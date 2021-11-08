 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha woman killed after car turns into oncoming traffic on Green Bay Road in Somers
topical alert top story

Kenosha woman killed after car turns into oncoming traffic on Green Bay Road in Somers

{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — A 71-year-old woman was killed and two people injured Sunday night in a head-on-crash on Green Bay Road (Highway 31), the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday morning.

The crash was reported at 7:21 p.m. in the 400 block of Highway 31 and deputies and Somers Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the woman who was killed was driving a 2000 Buick Century when she turned south from Old Green Bay Road into the northbound lanes of Highway 31 and drove head-on into a northbound 2020 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Toyota and a front-seat passenger in the Buick both sustained minor injuries in the crash and were transported to local hospitals for treatment, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The name of the deceased woman was being withheld as of Monday morning as sheriff’s officials worked on notification to family members.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

Even though people didn't drive a lot last year, traffic deaths actually increased by the largest margin in the last 13 years.36,680 people died in crashes last year, an increase of 7% from 2019.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's because fewer people were on the roads. So, more people started speeding, not wearing seat belts or driving under the influence.Miles traveled by vehicle fell 13% in 2020 from 2019.

The crash remained under investigation as of Monday. The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert