Kenosha woman killed after car turns into oncoming traffic on Green Bay Road in Somers

SOMERS — A 71-year-old woman was killed and two people injured Sunday night in a head-on-crash on Green Bay Road (Highway 31), the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday morning.
The crash was reported at 7:21 p.m. in the 400 block of Highway 31 and deputies and Somers Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, the woman who was killed was driving a 2000 Buick Century when she turned south from Old Green Bay Road into the northbound lanes of Highway 31 and drove head-on into a northbound 2020 Toyota Camry.
The driver of the Toyota and a front-seat passenger in the Buick both sustained minor injuries in the crash and were transported to local hospitals for treatment, the Sheriff’s Department said.
