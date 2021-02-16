Kenosha woman missing since late January found dead, police seeking help in investigation

A Kenosha woman who was reported missing in late January has been found dead, according to Kenosha Police.
Gia Buccieri Martin, 39, was last seen on Jan. 25 near her home in the 5100 block of 14th Avenue.
According to Kenosha Police, she was reported missing to police on Jan. 26.
“There was little information to act on, but officers began a search for Ms. Martin the same day,” according to a statement from the Police Department. “Investigation did not produce any explanation to the whereabouts of Ms. Martin. The case remained open with detectives actively working the case.”
Martin was found dead on Sunday, according to police.
While she was missing, family and friends had been sharing missing persons flyers and reaching out for help on social media. Before her death was discovered, Martin’s sister-in-law, Amanda Scheese, said the last time she saw Martin was in January, days after a family funeral.
“She was in really good spirits,” Scheese said. “She was making plans with people and talking about get-togethers.”
According to Scheese, Martin’s boyfriend was the last person to see her, telling people he last saw her leaving the home on 14th Avenue.
Lt. Joe Nosalik said police would not disclose where her body was found or whether police suspect foul play in the death.
There has been police activity around Martin’s home since Sunday. The home was surrounded by police tape with a squad car parked outside the house Tuesday afternoon.
In a fundraiser for funeral expenses, supporters described Martin as “a feisty fierce Italian with an amazing smile, a big heart, a contagious laugh and a whole lot more to give to this world. She loved deeply and would do anything she could for someone in need.”
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the disappearance or death to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Terry Flores contributed to this report.