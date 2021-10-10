Kenosha woman receives pardon from Gov. Evers for teen theft case

A Kenosha woman, recognized for turning her life around after missteps as a teen, is among the most recent recipients of a gubernatorial pardon for past criminal infractions.

Erika Hintz was among 15 people who received pardons that were announced last week.

The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on Sept. 10, and applications that were selected for expedited review or recommended by the board were forwarded to Evers for final consideration. As of Oct. 8, Evers has granted 278 pardons.

The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not expunge court records.

According to the governor’s office, Hinz was 17 and in high school when she and a friend took a classmate’s and a teacher’s purses and spent the money they took. She has since earned her bachelor’s degree and volunteers at her children’s school in Kenosha.

Other pardons

Evers also granted pardons to the following people: