Kenosha woman receives prison term in stabbing case

A 42-year-old Kenosha woman who stabbed a man late last year during a domestic dispute will serve 14 months in a state prison.

Charlotte Rollins, who reached a plea agreement in the case against her, was sentenced Thursday by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

Rollins pleaded guilty May 6 to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. A felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping were dismissed and read into the record.

Schroeder also ordered that Rollins will serve 10 months on extended supervision after her release. Rollins was given credit for 239 days she served in the Kenosha County Jail while her case was pending.

Kenosha Police were called to a home in the 4900 block of 38th Avenue on Nov. 28, 2020, for a report of a man being attacked, according to the criminal complaint.

The man told police that Rollins, who he lived with, stabbed him in the shoulder during an argument. Police found a bloody knife in the kitchen sink, the complaint states.