Kenosha woman suffers life-threatening injuries following crash at I-41 in Racine County

A 39-year-old Kenosha woman was transported to a Racine-area hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash at Interstate 41 in northern Racine County late Saturday.

At 1146 p.m., deputies responded to the crash at I-41 southbound near the Milwaukee County Line, just south of Elm Road, according to Sgt. John Fry in a news release issued Sunday night on behalf of the Racine County Sheriff's Office. A passerby observed a red car drive into the median wall and the driver was not moving.

Upon deputies’ arrival, the woman was unresponsive and barely breathing. Deputies began life-saving measures until she was transported by rescue personnel to Ascension Hospital-Racine. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said. Her condition was not known.

Two southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked for about two hours following the crash. Weather may have been a factor and the accident is still under investigation, authorities said.

