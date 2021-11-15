 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kenosha woman suffers life-threatening injuries following crash on I-94 in Racine County

Kenosha woman suffers life-threatening injuries following crash on I-94 in Racine County

A car sustained heavy damage after crashing into a median late Saturday night on Interstate 94 in far north Racine County. A 39-year-old Kenosha woman was transported to a Racine-area hospital with life-threatening injuries following the single-vehicle crash, Racine County Sheriff’s officials said.

 Racine County Sheriff’s Office

RAYMOND — A 39-year-old Kenosha woman was transported to a Racine-area hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in northern Racine County late Saturday.

At 11:46 p.m. Saturday, deputies and fire crews responded to the crash on I-94 southbound near the Milwaukee County line, just south of Elm Road in Oak Creek, according to Racine County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Fry in a news release issued Sunday night. A passerby observed a red car drive into the median wall and reported that the driver was not moving.

Upon deputies’ arrival, the woman was found unresponsive and barely breathing. Deputies began life-saving measures until she was transported by rescue personnel to Ascension-All saints Hospital in Racine. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said. Her condition was not noted in the release.

Two southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked for about two hours following the crash. Weather may have been a factor and the crash was still under investigation as of Monday, authorities said.

A fresh new look is coming to kenoshanews.com, our website and digital platform.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert