Kenosha woman survives knife attack, saved by roommate armed with ashtray

A Kenosha man is alleged to have stabbed his great-aunt repeatedly without provocation, stopping only when the woman’s friend struck him on the head with an ashtray.

Jarron N. Johnson, 30, was charged Monday with attempted first-degree homicide.

“There was no argument going on,” the 56-year-old woman told Court Commissioner Larry Keating at Johnson’s initial appearance Monday. “He attacked me and stabbed me over 18 times. He stabbed me seven times in my head. I have staples and multiple stitches everywhere.”

She asked for a high bond, saying Johnson was too dangerous to be released.

“He does have mental health issues, obviously, but there is no one out there to control him,” she said. “... If he does this to a loved one, I’m scared for the safety of the public.”

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson’s mother dropped Johnson off at his great-aunt’s apartment on the 6000 block of 55th Street at about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 11. The great-aunt told police that Johnson, who she said has mental illness, was acting strangely and was on his knees praying. The woman said she was sitting on her bed on her phone calling Johnson’s mother when “he came darting in there like a bat out of hell” and allegedly began stabbing her.