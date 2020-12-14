Kenosha woman survives knife attack, saved by roommate armed with ashtray

A Kenosha man is alleged to have stabbed his great-aunt repeatedly without provocation, stopping only when the woman’s friend struck him on the head with an ashtray.
Jarron N. Johnson, 30, was charged Monday with attempted first-degree homicide.
“There was no argument going on,” the 56-year-old woman told Court Commissioner Larry Keating at Johnson’s initial appearance Monday. “He attacked me and stabbed me over 18 times. He stabbed me seven times in my head. I have staples and multiple stitches everywhere.”
She asked for a high bond, saying Johnson was too dangerous to be released.
“He does have mental health issues, obviously, but there is no one out there to control him,” she said. “... If he does this to a loved one, I’m scared for the safety of the public.”
According to the criminal complaint, Johnson’s mother dropped Johnson off at his great-aunt’s apartment on the 6000 block of 55th Street at about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 11. The great-aunt told police that Johnson, who she said has mental illness, was acting strangely and was on his knees praying. The woman said she was sitting on her bed on her phone calling Johnson’s mother when “he came darting in there like a bat out of hell” and allegedly began stabbing her.
Her screams woke up her roommate, who ran into the room, where she told police she saw Johnson stabbing the woman. The roommate struck Johnson over the head with an ashtray and ran out of the apartment to get help.
According to police, a witness called 911 at 9:07 a.m. saying there was a woman outside Arbor Green Apartments who was bloody and screaming for help.
Support Local Journalism
“If (the roommate) was not there to stop him, he never would have stopped stabbing me,” the great-aunt told Keating. “I ran and got away with my life.”
According to the criminal complaint, when police arrived one officer found the injured woman in a neighbor’s apartment. She was sitting down holding a towel against her wounds.
Another officer outside saw a man who was covered with blood walking toward him, arms outstretched, looking at the sky. When the man — later identified as Johnson — noticed the officer, he jumped on the roof of the squad car, then jumped off and fled on foot. He was arrested after a brief foot chase.
Johnson also had what appeared to be knife wounds on his hands.
Hospital staff told police Johnson appeared to be “under the influence of some type of drug.” According to the criminal complaint, his great-aunt had stab wounds to her head, abdomen, hands, wrist and forearms.
“These are incredibly serious allegations,” Keating said, saying that if convicted Johnson would face the possibility of decades in prison.
Although the state requested a $500,000 bond, Keating set bond at $700,000, saying Johnson was both a danger to the public and a flight risk.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.