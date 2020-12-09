Kenosha woman's tree donation helps The Spot drive-in bring back a Christmas tradition

For lifelong Kenosha resident Marilyn Bindelli, the decision was a difficult but appropriate one.
And now she still gets to enjoy more than two decades of memories.
Bindelli answered the call from The Spot to donate a Christmas tree to help that restaurant continue a long-standing tradition, and now that the 30-foot evergreen that used to sit on the corner of her north side property has found a new home, she couldn’t be more touched.
That was Bindelli’s entire motivation, to remember both her husband and son, Dante Sr. and Dante Jr., who are deceased.
“It’s very precious,” Bindelli said. “(Dante Jr.) always went (to The Spot) when he was going to high school. He would go for lunch with the boys, and they always went there. I thought how proper that would be.
“It was an opportune time for the memory. When they took it down, I was very tearful.”
The Spot, 2117 75th St., was originally owned by Harold and Janet DuBois, who opened it in 1945. Current General Manager Katherine Lee and her family purchased the restaurant nearly two years ago after Harold DuBois died.
Lee estimated that the last time the tree donation happened was between seven and nine years ago. But bringing that tradition back was something near the top of the family’s to-do list.
“We just thought it was a really cool idea,” Lee said. “We really liked the feel of Kenosha being able to come and see the big tree. Everybody was excited about it.”
The Spot donated the cost of removing the tree from Bindelli’s property on 24th Avenue, along with the expense of getting it on top of the restaurant.
When the massive tree is all lit up at dusk every night, the comments from the customers, especially the younger ones, show plenty of excitement, Lee said.
“We did the colored lights (this year), and they really like it and say it’s really pretty,” she said. “We hear a lot of kids in the cars get excited when the lights come on. It’s just a cool thing that everyone seems to like. It brings the holiday cheer to everyone. If any year (we need that), it’s definitely this year.”
The process to get the tree to its new home took all day, Lee said. Because of its size, it had to be moved by crane. The decorating happened while it was in the parking lot, and it finally was put into position and secured to the roof.
Lee said the employees have enjoyed the addition to the building, but many admitted they do have a little trepidation, even if it’s mostly tongue-in-cheek.
“They get really excited about it,” she said. “The first year we brought (the tradition) back, they were joking around that it was going to fall through the ceiling because the building is so old.
“Let’s hope not.”
Lee, who said the tree will stay up until probably the end of January, has plans to keep the tradition alive moving forward.
“We want to keep doing it,” she said.
Hunting trip find
Bindelli said the tree originally arrived at her home after a hunting trip, and 25 years ago it wasn’t nearly the impressive sight that it is today.
“It was just like a twig, a small tree, and it grew for 25 years,” she said. “I thought when I saw that in the paper that they were looking for donations, how proper that would be in memory of (Dante) and his father.”
Bindelli, who said she has a similar tree on the other side of her house, added the now-donated tree used to be adorned with plenty of decorations at this time of the year.
And as it grew in size, it certainly caught many eyes.
“That was like a landmark,” Bindelli said. “A lot of people were excited to see it all the time. It was beautiful with all the lights.”
Perhaps the second-best part for Bindelli now is that she still gets to enjoy what was such a huge part of her family’s life for so many years by taking a short trip to The Spot.
And when she sees it now? There’s still plenty of emotions.
“I sit there crying,” she said. “I can’t help it.”
