Kenosha woman's tree donation helps The Spot drive-in bring back a Christmas tradition

“We just thought it was a really cool idea,” Lee said. “We really liked the feel of Kenosha being able to come and see the big tree. Everybody was excited about it.”

The Spot donated the cost of removing the tree from Bindelli’s property on 24th Avenue, along with the expense of getting it on top of the restaurant.

When the massive tree is all lit up at dusk every night, the comments from the customers, especially the younger ones, show plenty of excitement, Lee said.

“We did the colored lights (this year), and they really like it and say it’s really pretty,” she said. “We hear a lot of kids in the cars get excited when the lights come on. It’s just a cool thing that everyone seems to like. It brings the holiday cheer to everyone. If any year (we need that), it’s definitely this year.”

The process to get the tree to its new home took all day, Lee said. Because of its size, it had to be moved by crane. The decorating happened while it was in the parking lot, and it finally was put into position and secured to the roof.

Lee said the employees have enjoyed the addition to the building, but many admitted they do have a little trepidation, even if it’s mostly tongue-in-cheek.

