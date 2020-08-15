Kenosha women to ride for children's cancer research

Lauren, who left active duty at the end of 2016, is a logistics specialist in the Navy Reserves and is about to graduate from Herzing University’s Nursing School. She is working an internship at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie with plans to become a Navy nurse.

In December 2017, when Chantal was posted to Great Lakes, the couple settled in Kenosha.

“We really love the community,” Chantal said.

She and Lauren have been volunteering for the Kenosha Public Museum as members of the board of the Friends of the Public Museum.

Chantal got on board with the Great Cycle Challenge after hearing about it from a friend who had done the fundraiser in previous years. After Lauren saw promotions for this year’s event, the two decided to sign up for it.

Chantal chose to ride for pledges in honor of a 3-year-old daughter of a friend.

“Lena was born with a rare syndrome that often leads to kidney cancer,” Chantal explained. “Although the cancer is now in remission, she has to be continually monitored for the cancer.”

For the McLellands, the bike riding fundraiser is also serving as an activity they can pursue together and a form of recreation this summer.