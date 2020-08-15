Kenosha women to ride for children's cancer research

Chantal and Lauren McLelland are members of the U.S. Navy who have served postings in the Persian Gulf, the Arctic Circle and island nations in the Pacific.
Now the two Kenosha women have set a new challenge for themselves: racking up as many bike riding miles as possible to help combat children’s cancer.
During September they will participate in the Sixth Annual Great Cycle Challenge USA, riding for pledge money to benefit the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.
Both are fairly new to street riding, but this has not been a deterrent to their mission, says Chantal.
Chantal’s goal is to ride 300 miles to raise $2,500. If her pledges hit that amount before Sept. 1, however, she says she will ramp up her mileage to 500.
Lauren, fairly new to cycling, has set herself a more modest fundraising target of $500.
The married couple are both 32 and have spent their careers in Navy service.
Chantal serves as First Class Petty Officer Aegis Fire Controlman stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base near Waukegan, Ill.
“What I do is basically computer networking that links missile systems and navigation systems,” she said.
In April 2022, Chantal plans to transition from active duty to the Navy Reserves.
Lauren, who left active duty at the end of 2016, is a logistics specialist in the Navy Reserves and is about to graduate from Herzing University’s Nursing School. She is working an internship at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie with plans to become a Navy nurse.
In December 2017, when Chantal was posted to Great Lakes, the couple settled in Kenosha.
“We really love the community,” Chantal said.
She and Lauren have been volunteering for the Kenosha Public Museum as members of the board of the Friends of the Public Museum.
Chantal got on board with the Great Cycle Challenge after hearing about it from a friend who had done the fundraiser in previous years. After Lauren saw promotions for this year’s event, the two decided to sign up for it.
Chantal chose to ride for pledges in honor of a 3-year-old daughter of a friend.
“Lena was born with a rare syndrome that often leads to kidney cancer,” Chantal explained. “Although the cancer is now in remission, she has to be continually monitored for the cancer.”
For the McLellands, the bike riding fundraiser is also serving as an activity they can pursue together and a form of recreation this summer.
“Because of (limitations due to) COVID-19, riding is a great way of getting out of the house and giving back to the community in a positive way,” Chantal said.
They registered July 22 and set up individual fundraiser pages through the Great Cycle Challenge website.
The women then began practice rides to build their stamina to reach their September goals.
Their routes include rides at the lakefront from the museums north to Carthage College, or along the Kenosha County Bike Trail.
“We really, really love the Kenosha County Trail — it’s one of the positive things about the area,” Chantal said.
As of Aug. 7, Lauren had only been riding three weeks and says she is working on building her distance on practice rides. Chantal is confident she can get 300 miles or more under her belt by the end of September.
“I did a 30-mile ride the other day and plan to do a 50-mile ride soon,” she said.
As for her “extra mile challenge” she says, “It will be bit tougher for me but if donors put in more, I’ll put in more.”
The cause is worth the effort, says Chantal.
“I haven’t had a family member with cancer, but I just can’t imagine having your entire life ahead of you — the plans and dreams — and have something as heavy as cancer slammed on you,” she said. “I can’t imagine the toll that would take.
“In the 1970s the survival rate for kids with cancer was 20%. Now it’s about 80%, so continuing that research is important.”
