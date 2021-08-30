Kenosha Women's Network to mark its 40th anniversary with a gala event Sept. 17

In 1980 businesswomen in Kenosha formed KWN to connect and grow together in newfound leadership roles in the business community. They quickly saw the benefits of supporting each other and also serving other women in Kenosha. KWN continues to carry on the work their founders started. The KWN mini-grant program began in 2002 when the organization bought a washer and dryer for a family adopting five siblings from Texas through the Foster Parent’s Association. Kenosha Women’s Network annually awards the grants to local, not-for-profit organizations. The amount available for the awards depends on the amount of money raised during the year and at the group’s annual Holiday Event and Raffle.