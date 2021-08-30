Kenosha Women's Network to mark its 40th anniversary with a gala event Sept. 17

The Kenosha Women’s Network is marking its 40th anniversary as a non-profit organization of women supporting women in the community.
A gala event to commemorate the organization’s 40 years will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the GFWC Women’s Club of Kenosha, 6028 Eighth Ave.
KWN promotes and encourages the professional and personal growth of its members in a supportive environment where women’s efforts are recognized and encouraged.
In 1980 businesswomen in Kenosha formed KWN to connect and grow together in newfound leadership roles in the business community. They quickly saw the benefits of supporting each other and also serving other women in Kenosha. KWN continues to carry on the work their founders started. The KWN mini-grant program began in 2002 when the organization bought a washer and dryer for a family adopting five siblings from Texas through the Foster Parent’s Association. Kenosha Women’s Network annually awards the grants to local, not-for-profit organizations. The amount available for the awards depends on the amount of money raised during the year and at the group’s annual Holiday Event and Raffle.
In 2021 the organization gave away $5,500, and in 2020 it gave $9,000. As of July 2021, the organization has cumulatively given away just short of $100,000.
The 40th anniversary gala will kick off with a cash bar, followed by a dinner at 6 p.m.
Leslie Goddard, an accomplished and widely acclaimed historical re-enactor and actress, will be the guest speaker for the event. She is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.
The 40th anniversary gala is open to the public. Tickets are $40 each and include a meal. Ticket are on sale now. For more information or to buy tickets, go to kenoshawomensnetwork.org.