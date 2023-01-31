Kenosha Yacht Club announces formation of Yacht Club Fund to boost boating outreach

All aboard!

The Kenosha Yacht Club has announced the formation of the Kenosha Yacht Club Fund, a component fund of the Kenosha Community Foundation, which will provide outreach, education, training, support and resources necessary to engage youth and adults in boating and other activities on and around the water.

The new fund was formed under a partnership with the Kenosha Community Foundation and Kenosha Yacht Club. The KYC fund will operate from the yacht club property, at 5130 Fourth Ave, which has access to Lake Michigan.

The youth and adult sailing programs, facilitated by the Kenosha Yacht Club Fund, are a way for adventure-seekers to get acquainted with local water resources and learn to safely enjoy recreational boating activities. Some of those activities include water safety and conservation, along with encouraging non-traditional participants in boating.

The Yacht Club invites the public to participate in helping expand on its new endeavor by donating boating equipment or a monetary contribution.

While the KYC fund waits for its 501©(3) status to be approved, all donations to the fund are tax deductible thanks to the fiscal sponsorship of the Kenosha Community Foundation.

Cash donations can be made at www.kenoshafoundation.org/donate, then click on the Kenosha Yacht Club link.

Inquiries to the KYC Foundation can be made to Mike Ludtke at ContactUs@KYCFoundation.org, by calling 815-575-0809, or visit the website www.kycfoundation.org.

Donors should consult their tax advisor to determine tax implications.