The Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave., suffered extensive damage after a fire early Monday according to Kenosha Fire Department officials.

Fire Capt. Stephen Lombardi said a “significant fire” started in the building’s kitchen, where it caused considerable fire damage. He also noted smoke damage throughout the building.

No injuries were reported.

Lombardi said the department was notified by teens in the area at just before 1:40 a.m. of smoke coming from the building. When units arrived, Lombardi said they noticed heavy smoke coming from the roof.

An exact estimate of damages was not available as of Monday afternoon, but Lombardi said it would likely be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing by the Fire Prevention Bureau, Lombardi said.

The Kenosha Yacht Club was originally chartered in 1912, and began leasing its current property on the harbor in 1946 according to the club website. The club's bar and restaurant were open to the public.