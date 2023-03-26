The yard waste/brush drop-off site at 4071 88th Ave. will be open for the season beginning Monday, April

Its hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays excluding holidays.

The Yard Waste/Brush Drop-Off Site is available to City of Kenosha residents only and is free of charge. Proper identification displaying proof of residency is required. No commercial disposal is allowed; no dumping by any contractor will be accepted.

The City offers drop-off of yard waste, brush and branches April through November at the city’s self-serve drop-off site at 4071 88th Ave. Yard waste can be taken to the site in city-approved biodegradable bags or in any clean container, but it must be clean and free of debris prior to disposal. The city processes the yard waste into a high-grade compost, which is available to city residents free of charge.

For drop-off at the site, brush no longer needs to be bundled. Brush up to six inches in diameter and 12 feet in length is accepted. There is no weight limit for brush drop-off.

Citizens who may need additional assistance to unload their vehicles are encouraged to visit the yard waste drop-off site on Wednesdays, when additional staff is available to help.

Curbside yard waste collection

Spring 2023 curbside yard waste collection will begin on Monday, May 8, and continue through Friday, June 9.

It is a violation of City ordinance to rake or deposit grass clippings or leaves upon streets, alleys, sidewalks or parks; or into any pond, stream, river or lake.

Yard waste must be placed in the city approved biodegradable bags for curbside collection.

Bundled brush collection may be scheduled May through November by calling the Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050.

Brush pickups must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance of regular waste collection days. Bundle brush in three-foot lengths using only string or twine; no wire, plastic or cloth bindings are accepted. Limit bundles to 40 pounds each.