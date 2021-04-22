Kenosha yard waste pick-up program begins May 3

The City of Kenosha’s spring 2021 curbside yard waste collection program will begin next month.

The program starts May 3 and continues through June 11, according to a city news release. Residents who want their yard waste to be collected at curbside are required use three city-approved biodegradable bags. They are Bag To Nature, BioBag or Ecoguard bags. Yard waste must be placed in the biodegradable bags, or it will not be picked up.

Yard waste bags should be placed at the curb in a separate pile no earlier than 6:30 p.m. on the day prior to collection day. The city processes the yard waste into high-grade compost, which is available to City residents free of charge. The biodegradable bags have significantly reduced collection and processing costs while producing higher quality compost.

To encourage composting and help offset the cost of biodegradable bags, the city is offering a coupon for $2 off each box of city-approved biodegradable yard waste bags. The coupons are available at City of Kenosha Department of Public Works and City Clerk, 625 52nd Street, Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road, and on the City of Kenosha website, www.kenosha.org.