Kenosha YMCA hosting Fall Fest on Saturday

The first weekend in October brings a new fall event: The Kenosha YMCA hosts its inaugural Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
The festival at the YMCA, 7101 53rd St., features live music, food trucks, a bags tournament, a beer tent and children’s activities. Admission is free.
Being a YMCA event, there are also fitness activities.
Fun run/walk: Kicking things off at 10 a.m. is the one-mile Lap for LiveSTRONG Fun Run/Walk. The LiveSTRONG program helps adult cancer survivors reclaim their health and well-being following a cancer diagnosis. Registration (at www.kenoshaymca.org/special-events/fall-fest/) is required for this event, which costs $15. All participants will receive a T-shirt.
Miracle League game: At 11 a.m., the Miracle League Showcase game will take place on the Miracle Field. Everyone is welcome to “come and cheer on these awesome kids of all abilities as they cross that home plate.”
The Miracle League is a baseball program for kids with physical and developmental disabilities.
“The Miracle League offers these special kids the opportunity to break through the perceived boundaries of their disabilities, while making new and lasting friendships and having fun,” the YMCA said in a release.
Games are played on the Rotary Miracle Field. Custom-designed, with a cushioned synthetic turf surface, the Miracle Field accommodates wheelchairs and walking assistance devices. Note: If your child is interested in playing this game, contact Chris at 262-564-6813 for more information.
Fitness class: Fall Fest also features a 90-minute workout at noon. Participants will join Tenille, Stacey and Crystal for “CharityWERQ,” described as “a wildly addictive cardio dance class based on the hottest pop and hip hop music.” Registration is required for this 90-minute sweat session. The cost is $20, which includes a T-shirt. Note: Proceeds from the class will go toward new playground equipment for the YMCA’s childcare programs. Register at www.kenoshaymca.org/special-events/fall-fest/
Live music: The festival features local bands, starting at 1:30 p.m. with Vinyl Remix. Also performing: blues artist Ivy Ford (3 to 4:30 p.m.), rockers Boys & Toys (4:30 to 6:30 p.m.) and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers, wrapping up the festival from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Children’s activities: A kids carnival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring face painting, pumpkin painting and rock painting for all ages. There will also be “bouncy houses.” Children’s activities have an extra fee. “Play all day” wristbands are also available for $10.
Other features: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community Vendor Booths will be open. There will also be a raffle and YMCA tours available.
Bags tournament: The cost is $40 per two-person team. Winners are guaranteed at least $250 and a trophy, with cash prizes for second and third place (based on a full tournament of 20 teams). Register at www.kenoshaymca.org/special-events/fall-fest/
Food trucks: TasteBuds serves turkey legs, hot dogs, brats and burgers. AJ’s Crunch & Munch serves chicken wraps, a “Greek Freak” wrap, loaded fries, loaded nachos, onion rings, and a chicken strip basket. De La Rosa features tacos. Pawlie’s Diner sells ice cream novelties, and Blue Bear specializes in barbecue sandwiches and sides.