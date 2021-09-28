Kenosha YMCA hosting Fall Fest on Saturday

The first weekend in October brings a new fall event: The Kenosha YMCA hosts its inaugural Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

The festival at the YMCA, 7101 53rd St., features live music, food trucks, a bags tournament, a beer tent and children’s activities. Admission is free.

Being a YMCA event, there are also fitness activities.

Fun run/walk: Kicking things off at 10 a.m. is the one-mile Lap for LiveSTRONG Fun Run/Walk. The LiveSTRONG program helps adult cancer survivors reclaim their health and well-being following a cancer diagnosis. Registration (at www.kenoshaymca.org/special-events/fall-fest/) is required for this event, which costs $15. All participants will receive a T-shirt.

Miracle League game: At 11 a.m., the Miracle League Showcase game will take place on the Miracle Field. Everyone is welcome to “come and cheer on these awesome kids of all abilities as they cross that home plate.”

The Miracle League is a baseball program for kids with physical and developmental disabilities.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}