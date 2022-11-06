Kenosha YMCA names award recipients for annual luncheon Wednesday; to kick off annual Day of Giving

The Kenosha YMCA 2022 annual luncheon and annual Day of Giving kickoff will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Community volunteers and Kenosha YMCA supporters are invited to the meeting, which will showcase several YMCA award recipients.

Serving Kenosha for over 90 years, the awards are named in honor of Kenosha community members who founded the YMCA and continue to guide the organization into the future. The Nash Award, named after Charles Nash, honors people who help the Kenosha YMCA community and has three categories: employee, volunteer, and business partner.

The winner of Employee of the Year is Alice Wamboldt. She has worked at the YMCA for several years and helps lead the Elementary Achievers program at Frank Elementary, Brass Community School, Edward Bain School of Language and Art Elementary School, and Wilson Elementary.

The organization also plans to honor two Volunteers of the Year: Kathi Small, for her assistance in the YMCA’s nutrition program; and Week of Hope/Journey Church, which offers youth the opportunity to engage in week-long service to the community.

The Business Partner of the Year, Jockey International, Inc., provides financial support and resources to the YMCA Lincoln Achievers program and has partnered with Best Buy to bring a state-of-the-art tech center into the new Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy. The Best Buy Teen Tech Center will be operated by the Kenosha YMCA.

The Wavro Youth Development Award recipients will be Kyle Rock and Liam Groetsema. The award honors their continued participation in Miracle League and their embodiment of the core values of the YMCA: caring, respect, honesty, and responsibility.

The Kueny Aquatic Award will go to Tricia Selby, marking her rise from swimming lessons at the Y to becoming a team leader of the Kenosha YMCA Jaguars swim team.

The Callahan Healthy Living Award will be presented to Renata Serracchioli, a long-time member who has improved her health and zest for life as a member of the YMCA.

The luncheon serves as the kickoff to the YMCA Annual Day of Giving. The YMCA board and volunteers have a goal of raising at least $50,000 by year’s end.

“I am grateful to our donors that believe in our mission. They help the Y accomplish so much in our community,” said Cindy Altergott, YMCA CEO. “The energy that the Annual Day of Giving has generated is amazing and I am excited to reach our goal.”

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside ballroom, 930 Wood Road. Advanced tickets are required.

For more information visit Kenoshaymca.org or call 262-564-6813.