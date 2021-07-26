Kenosha YMCA to host seventh annual "Tri My Best" Triathon on Sunday

Tender Touch Therapy and the Kenosha YMCA will host the 2021 “Tri My Best” Triathlon n Sunday at the Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd St.
The seventh annual event will feature approximately 125 athletes of varying abilities, ranging from ages 5 and older.
The swim, bike, run/walk/roll event is inclusive of all children and young adults with developmental disabilities including autism, cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy. However, athletes of all abilities are welcome to compete in the event.
Many participants will use flotation devices, walkers, power wheelchairs and adapted bikes. Each athlete will be paired with volunteer buddies to ensure safety and provide support for them as they make their way to the finish line.
Four training camps for athletes to refine their skills were offered by Tender Touch Therapy at the Kenosha YMCA to help the athletes and volunteers prepare for this year’s triathlon.
Many of the athletes train all year for the event and are excited to return to the full format of the race for 2021 after a reduced format was offered for 2020. Tender Touch Therapy and Kenosha YMCA staff collaborate year-round to ensure the success of the event.
“The Tri My Best Triathlon could not happen without the support of the community and we are always seeking volunteers to help the athletes with each leg of the race and to cheer them on,” said Linda Niemela of Tender Touch. “Sponsorships are also sought in order to support the growth of this wonderful, heartwarming race.”
Uline will be the 2021 presenting sponsor and is providing many volunteers for event day.
“We are looking forward to this wonderful yriathlon that brings so much joy to the kids and their families,” said Cindy Altergott, executive director of the Kenosha YMCA.
For more information, email trimybestkenosha@gmail.com.