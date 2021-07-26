 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha YMCA to host seventh annual "Tri My Best" Triathon on Sunday
View Comments
alert top story
KENOSHA YMCA

Kenosha YMCA to host seventh annual "Tri My Best" Triathon on Sunday

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
YMCA logo

Tender Touch Therapy and the Kenosha YMCA will host the 2021 “Tri My Best” Triathlon n Sunday at the Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd St.

The seventh annual event will feature approximately 125 athletes of varying abilities, ranging from ages 5 and older.

The swim, bike, run/walk/roll event is inclusive of all children and young adults with developmental disabilities including autism, cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy. However, athletes of all abilities are welcome to compete in the event.

Many participants will use flotation devices, walkers, power wheelchairs and adapted bikes. Each athlete will be paired with volunteer buddies to ensure safety and provide support for them as they make their way to the finish line.

Four training camps for athletes to refine their skills were offered by Tender Touch Therapy at the Kenosha YMCA to help the athletes and volunteers prepare for this year’s triathlon.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Many of the athletes train all year for the event and are excited to return to the full format of the race for 2021 after a reduced format was offered for 2020. Tender Touch Therapy and Kenosha YMCA staff collaborate year-round to ensure the success of the event.

“The Tri My Best Triathlon could not happen without the support of the community and we are always seeking volunteers to help the athletes with each leg of the race and to cheer them on,” said Linda Niemela of Tender Touch. “Sponsorships are also sought in order to support the growth of this wonderful, heartwarming race.”

Uline will be the 2021 presenting sponsor and is providing many volunteers for event day.

Tips for a Great, , Safe Summer. Staying safe in the summer heat just takes a little forethought. These six tips will help everyone have a great summer. 1, Use sunscreen consistently. A sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 is recommended. When out in the sun for long stretches, makes sure to re-apply every couple of hours. 2, Pay attention to kids and pets in hot cars. Exit routines that include making sure the car is empty and you've got command of your keys go a long way in keeping your little ones safe. 3, Don't forget about ticks. Insects are the last thing anyone is thinking about right now. But they're still out there so make sure to apply bug spray when in tick-infested areas. 3, Be mindful around pools and bodies of water. Swim lessons for kids and CPR certification are great safeguards to keep summer joyful and fun. 5, Drink lots of hydrating fluids. Sugary or alcoholic beverages dehydrate the body, so make sure you've got plenty of water on hand as well. 6, Stay cool. Kids are especially susceptible to heat stroke. Light clothes, a spray bottle and access to shade help to ensure safety on a hot summer day

“We are looking forward to this wonderful yriathlon that brings so much joy to the kids and their families,” said Cindy Altergott, executive director of the Kenosha YMCA.

For more information, email trimybestkenosha@gmail.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert