Kenosha YMCA to host seventh annual "Tri My Best" Triathon on Sunday

Tender Touch Therapy and the Kenosha YMCA will host the 2021 “Tri My Best” Triathlon n Sunday at the Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd St.

The seventh annual event will feature approximately 125 athletes of varying abilities, ranging from ages 5 and older.

The swim, bike, run/walk/roll event is inclusive of all children and young adults with developmental disabilities including autism, cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy. However, athletes of all abilities are welcome to compete in the event.

Many participants will use flotation devices, walkers, power wheelchairs and adapted bikes. Each athlete will be paired with volunteer buddies to ensure safety and provide support for them as they make their way to the finish line.

Four training camps for athletes to refine their skills were offered by Tender Touch Therapy at the Kenosha YMCA to help the athletes and volunteers prepare for this year’s triathlon.

Many of the athletes train all year for the event and are excited to return to the full format of the race for 2021 after a reduced format was offered for 2020. Tender Touch Therapy and Kenosha YMCA staff collaborate year-round to ensure the success of the event.