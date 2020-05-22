Kenosha YMCA to reopen facility on Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After closing their facility on March 16 due to Governor Ever’s stay-at-home order surrounding the spread of COVID-19, the Kenosha YMCA will reopen its doors on Tuesday.

The reopening will be conducted under the guidance of state and local health authorities and will take place in phases.

“The Kenosha YMCA has served the community for more 90 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as this COVID crisis,” said Cindy Altergott, executive director. “We are thrilled to begin reopening our Callahan Branch, welcoming back our members and getting back to what we do best -- helping everyone reach their full potential.”

In preparation for reopening facilities, Kenosha YMCA has been following guidelines from health experts and local officials to ensure all components of facilities, including fitness equipment and areas, locker rooms, child care, visitor areas and office spaces, are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety. The Y has also modified policies and programs to facilitate safe social/physical distancing practices.