Kenosha YMCA to reopen facility on Tuesday

After closing their facility on March 16 due to Governor Ever’s stay-at-home order surrounding the spread of COVID-19, the Kenosha YMCA will reopen its doors on Tuesday.
The reopening will be conducted under the guidance of state and local health authorities and will take place in phases.
“The Kenosha YMCA has served the community for more 90 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as this COVID crisis,” said Cindy Altergott, executive director. “We are thrilled to begin reopening our Callahan Branch, welcoming back our members and getting back to what we do best -- helping everyone reach their full potential.”
In preparation for reopening facilities, Kenosha YMCA has been following guidelines from health experts and local officials to ensure all components of facilities, including fitness equipment and areas, locker rooms, child care, visitor areas and office spaces, are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety. The Y has also modified policies and programs to facilitate safe social/physical distancing practices.
“When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of all our staff, volunteers, members and participants. As we now reopen our facilities, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe,” said Altergott.
The first phase of reopening will include: members only, physical distancing of equipment, staff health checks, increased cleaning and sanitation, and closing on Sunday for deep cleaning and preparing for Phase II and III.
More information about these phases will be made available on the Y’s website: www.kenoshaymca.org
“We are so excited to reopen our facilities to our community. More importantly, however, our Y has always been more than a building. Our Y is about people -- people from all backgrounds and walks of life who come together to improve their lives, nurture their families and strengthen their community,” said Chris Finkel, Development Director. “We are so incredibly grateful to the people who have stood by us throughout these challenging times. You were here for your community when it needed it most, and we remain here for you.”
For more information about reopening, membership renewal and reactivation and upcoming program registration, visit www.kenoshaymca.org
