Kenosha youth worker Susana Wolf surprised by Hillcrest School, receives award

“Susy comes into Hillcrest School with smiles and greets everyone with a welcoming attitude,” Szejna said. “She has the ability to take any situation and find positives and teachable moments in any situation that she encounters.”

Now in her third year with the Kenosha County Division of Children and Family Services’ Youth Justice Unit and a veteran of more than 15 years in the field, Wolf has clients in schools across the county but is well known at Hillcrest, where she will often respond quickly if she learns that a youth on her case list is having difficulties.

Wolf said her aim is to try to remind students that their success is for them, and nobody else. She said the most satisfying part of the job is seeing students graduate and gain employment.

“I do love my job and I love working with my clients,” Wolf said. “For me, they’re more than clients. I just hope to be that 1% of their success.”

Of the award, Wolf said, “It was a total surprise. It was an honor.”

Kenosha County Gang Intervention Supervisor Donna Rhodes said Wolf is a most deserving recipient of the award.